Since the middle of March, as you would expect, our famed networking came to a rapid halt. As the state starts to re-open, we have been looking for ways of how our Breakfast, Lunch and After Hours activities might return, in a new format fitting the new protocols that are in place. On Tuesday, June 30, our networking is set to TAKE-OFF. We have designed a fun, socially distanced gathering from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Isles Yacht Club, which, for that evening, will be transformed into our very own FLIGHT, set for Take Off. You will be invited to join the fun as we travel together on a new journey, full of surprises. Upon check-in, you will be allocated your reserved seat, treated to a pre-flight beverage and served with individual in-flight snacks. There will be in-flight entertainment and some lucky passengers will be invited to the cockpit to make their own announcements over the loudspeaker! We are sure that many will take this opportunity to dress for the occasion, ensuring that all carry-ons can be located under the seat in front of you. Reservations for this short flight are limited. Economy seats are $30: First Class seats are $35 (10 seats) guaranteeing upfront seating, an extra bag of chips and a photo op with the captain! To make your reservation, please call 941-639-3720 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has re-opened its doors to the public. We are asking that ALL visitors have masks and there is a new entry bell system that allows for one individual or family unit to enter at one time, so we can manage social distancing at its maximum. As well as the Chamber Offices, we also act as receptionist for the Executive Suites that are behind our offices, so we have worked with those business owners to ensure access to their offices, while maintaining a safe distance between visiting guests. Our offices are currently open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those needing information, but we are also available 24/7 through our website www.puntagordachamber.com. Enquiries are starting to roll back in to the office and many of them are related to re-openings and if special protocols are in place at these businesses. It would be extremely useful if our members could email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com to let us know that you are indeed re-open (and to what capacity) and if you have any special policies in place since you re-opened. We are finding that customers who know exactly what to expect when they arrive at your door are generally a lot happier about visiting you, in general. Getting your customers to regain trust is critical at this time. They have already gotten used to going to the grocery store and larger box stores: now is the time for small business to shine and lead the way forward.
The Saturday and Sunday Farmers‘Markets are back: Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon at the corner of Olympia and Taylor in downtown Punta Gorda and Sunday in the History Park on Shreve Street from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Both have new protocols for visitors and vendors in order to ensure the maximum protection in these difficult times. Please wear a mask and observe the social distancing protocols, which allow for two people under a 10’x10’ tent at one time.
Our Citywide Garage Sale will return on June 13 (8 a.m.-noon) in the parking lot of Comfort Storage located at 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. We shall be distancing the vendors to have a 6-foot gap between each one and we are asking all attendees to wear masks please. To register, please call us on 941-639-3720. The cost is $15 for two spaces, one for your vehicle and one for your tables. Pre-registration is required.
Just like any small business right now, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce has bills to pay. We are incredibly grateful to the following businesses who renewed their membership recently this allows us to continue our work , advocating for our membership and communicating to the business community as much valuable information that we can find to address your needs to. Every contribution, no matter how small, is valued and appreciated, as we strive to keep our family united. Together we shall get through this: www.everythingpuntagorda.com, Octagon Wildlife Center, Fedora’s Cigar Bar, Charlotte Technical College, TravelEase and Florida Skin Center. You are all heroes to us this week. Thank you for being a valued member.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.