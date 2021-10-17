We are experiencing a time where our business community is developing, growing and thriving like nothing Charlotte County has seen in many, many years. Our business community is rapidly expanding the value and desirability of our little piece of paradise. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is reaping the benefits of membership growth, as so many businesses are seeing the value and becoming a part of our dynamic membership family.
On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I’d like to welcome and recognize our newest members:
- Painting with a Twist – 941-764-3914 – paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portcharlotte.
- Daybreak Market & Fuel – 941-249-8125.
- 24Twentyone Event Center – 941-249-4059 – 24twentyone.com.
- Lifestyles Latitudes – 262-880-9929 – lifestylelatitudes.com.
- Lava Ice Shop – 941-979-7274 – lavaiceshop.com.
- Freedom Health – 941-356-8576 – freedomhealth.com.
- Get Signed Notary Services – 941-564-5006.
- Gemma Schaefer Photography – 941-564-5343 – gemmaschaeferphotography.com.
- JNA Studios – 239-980-7518 – JNAstudios.com.
- PicklePlex Punta Gorda – 920-366-7111 – pickelplex.org.
- Place in the Sun Vacation Rentals – 941-697-2175 – placeinthesun.com.
- Blue Tequila – 941-888-5332 – blue-tequila.com.
- Hip Notique – 941-347-7250 – hipnotique.com.
- Airport Car Services of SWFlorida – 941-764-9156.
Depending on your need or desire for a particular product or service, I highly recommend visiting any one of our members. Our brand new 2022 Community Guide & Business Directory is hot off the press and is now available. Please feel free to stop by the chamber office and pick one up and then you’ll have access to our 1,000 plus members at your fingertips.
Upcoming Events:
Third Wednesday Coffee: Please join us on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center – 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda – 7:15 a.m.–8:30 a.m. Our sponsor is Buffalo Graffix, nonprofit speaker will be Tom Parker, with Young Life and our guest speaker is Jared Bickham, Capital Projects Manager with Charlotte County Government. Immediately following our program, we will have our Quarterly New Member Orientation. This is an optimal opportunity for our new members, as well as existing members to gain the full understanding and value of our benefits.
Business Card Exchange: I hope all you ghouls and goblins are ready, you don’t want to miss this one! Thursday, Oct. 28 at Nix & Associates Real Estate – 2421 Shreve St. Punta Gorda – 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Who doesn’t like a Halloween Bash and YES, Costumes are highly encouraged! I’ve got mine picked out and ready to go. Please bring a gift to promote your business and don’t forget to have plenty of business cards.
43rd Annual Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. If you are a business and you think it’s a great idea to be able to promote your business in front of a couple thousand residents and visitors lining Taylor St. in Punta Gorda, than this parade is a must! Entry fee is only $35 for a profit organization and $20 for a nonprofit organization. For complete details, contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222
11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The Expo is from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. There will be over 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services. Traditionally, there will be between 1,000-1,200 attendees whose attention you will capture. If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free contact our chamber office for all the details. To be in front of that many people in just a matter 5 hours, it would be an excellent opportunity for lead generation, sales or making those great business-to-business connections.
