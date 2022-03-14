Painting the town green.
Who in town is not aware that Thursday is St. Paddy’s Day? With all-day events at the Celtic Ray and Fishermen’s Village, local and visitors alike will have great opportunity to let their hair down and paint the town green. It also will be the day we host the March Downtown Experience, taking place from 5:30-8 p.m. in a variety of locations downtown. This will be a very cool night to visit the various “pods” that have been created for you to enjoy. These “pods” are a collaboration of local business entities, bringing you art, entertainment, meet’n’greet opportunities with the owners and so much more. There is no one place to start, but here’s a shortlist of participants (current at the time of writing), who will welcome you and then advise where the next adventure starts! They are: Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine (Herald Court Center – live music), Dreams Salon and Spa (Herald Court Center – live music), Pomegranate & Fig (U.S. 41 and Marion East), Restoration Bar (Nesbit and Marion E.), Illusions Salon and Spa (Taylor – live music), PG Social House (W. Marion and U.S. 41 S – live music) and J Meraki Beauty Emporium (W. Marion Ave.). This “experience” will continue year round on the third Thursday of every month, so don’t miss out. It’s a great place to meet, gather and mingle.
ZimSculpt opened recently at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens. Now through April 18, hundreds of stone sculptures crafted by Zimbabwean artists are on display throughout the grounds. Every piece is available for purchase and artists are on-site throughout the exhibition. Visit peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt or call 941-621-8200 for more information.
On the Punta Gorda Chamber calendar this week:
Tonight, March 15 — Business After Hours at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda — 5:30-7 p.m. In conjunction with ZimSculpt. Come out and enjoy not only the garden ambience, but see African sculptors creating amazing art pieces, right before your very eyes. Admission is free, but we do ask you to bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing. These gift exchanges are a great way to get your business noticed even more at our meetings and to guarantee new people visiting your location. RSVPs to 941-639-3720 are requested for catering purposes.
Wednesday March 23 at noon – Networking Luncheon at Charlotte High School ($20). Space is limited and already selling out. Superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools Steve Dionisio will be presenting the State of our Schools address. Call 941-639-3720 for seating availability. A full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.