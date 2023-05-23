This Saturday, May 27, our Downtown Bash featuring the music of Tropical Ave is hitting the streets.The Bash will be taking place in the same location as the Saturday Farmers’ Market on the corner of Olympia and Taylor in downtown Punta Gorda. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and rolls to 9 p.m. on the steps of the Old Historic Courthouse. Pack a lawn chair and join the fun. Food, beer, wine and sodas will be available for purchase. There is no admission fee. Strictly no coolers please. This event will not impede the Farmers’ Market that same morning in the same location. A special thanks to our sponsors: APC Roofing, AMS Floors, J. Meraki Beauty Emporium and MD Pressure Cleaning and Soft Wash. Come dance the night away, the Punta Gorda way! Grab your friends and come see what’s new and exciting in and around the city. For further details, please call 941-639-3720.
GOLF TOURNAMENT WITH A TWIST
On June 17, our annual Laird’s Chamber golf tournament will be doing something very different this year, as we visit Top Golf in Fort Myers. Imagine a golf tournament with no need for clubs!
Noon-3 p.m., we’ll run our tournament from the comfort of one of their range “lodges” – rain or shine. Come and experience the whole Top Golf package, that includes lunch, prizes and festivities.
No need to lug clubs, balls or golf shoes – TopGolf supplies everything you’ll need. Each “lodge” can host teams up to 6 people, but if you don’t have six people, no worries. We’ll accommodate individuals and smaller groups by combining participants together so you can meet new friends and have a blast.
Entry fee is $80 per person – all inclusive. Book your excursion now by calling us on 941-639-3720 or visiting www.puntagordachamber.com to register.
There is no better way to thank your employees for a job well done this season! Thanks to our great sponsors: Friendly Floors, Gettel of Charlotte County, WhitCo Insurance Alexia Martin Agency, TIME Realty Services and Dream Salon & Spa.
Showcasing our local arts
Having high quality arts’ organizations in your local wheelhouse is a vital part of attracting new entrepreneurs to your residential and commercial mix. We at the PG Chamber has long supported the arts and on June 22, we have united four local performing arts groups to perform at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum for a night of “Show and Tell.” Each of the Charlotte Players, Gulfshore Opera (Charlotte County’s opera company), The Punta Gorda Symphony and the Visual Arts Center will showcase their work by presenting a short yet highly entertaining set, highlighting what they do and will the quality they do it at! For just $24 ($12 for students and children) you will be royally entertained with a variety show like no other. Plus, you will get to understand the operations of each of the four participants and hopefully choose to see even more of them in the future. Tickets are available at www.gulftheater.org Show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Please come and join us.
YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT II
On Aug. 17, Your Chamber’s Got Talent II is back, following Whitney’s triumphant win last year. If you are or know of a talented person in our community, this is the moment to be found! There is no cost to enter and, this year, there will be two winners on the night — one that is totally amateur and one that considers themselves to be semi-professional, giving a fairer platform for all to participate.
Last year’s talent was very varied, from song, comedy, dance, poetry reading and instrumentalists — a fabulous evening’s entertainment. To participate, simply call us at 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the form to complete, which, in turn, will decide running order and on stage needs.
Audience tickets are also now on sale – visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com, click Chamber’s Got Talent and follow the Buy Tickets tab. It’ll surely be another amazing night to remember, when two new stars will be born.
NETWORKING
Our next PG Chamber networking event will be tomorrow for our May Networking Luncheon at the Village Brewhouse, starting with networking at noon and the lunch program at 12:30 p.m. Our guest speaker with be the hard-working Punta Gorda Police Department, who’ll be on hand to give excellent advice to business owners on what we need to do to remain safe and secure, including advice on avoiding scammers and other such issues. RSVPs for this event are required for catering and space purposes at a cost of $20. Please visit the event section of www.puntagordachamber.com to register, pay, choose your lunch items and get a receipt for your business expenses, all in one page! Having issues? Call us at 941-639-3720 to grab your seat at the table. Please understand if this event is already FULL. The lesson to learn is to register early for the next one
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.