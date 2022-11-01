Fall is in the air. Clocks go back Nov. 6 and there’s a lot of planning and events taking place. Here’s a few to “wet your whistle”…
This Saturday, Nov. 5 at Visani’s from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., join Illusions Salon and Spa for their STEAMPUNK Fantasy Hair Show benefitting the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Tickets are $45 including lunch and available at illusionsofpg.com/events/.
The Military Heritage Museum will be re-opening today Nov. 1 and will be hosting a full day of Celebrations for Veterans’ Day on Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. Visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org for a full list of planned activities.
That same day, Nov. 11, please consider joining me at 6 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, as I emcee the 7th Annual Harvest on the Harbor farm-to-table dinner, benefitting the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-575-5435. This is their annual major fundraiser for the Center, which, like so many other nonprofits, needs particular support this year, in light of Ian.
The Lighting of the Village at Fishermen’s Village is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:20 p.m. — THE event in the City to mark the arrival of the holidays. Lift your spirits as over 1 million lights illuminate the entire Village.
On Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at the event center, we welcome the winner of “Your Chamber’s Got Talent 2022” Whitney Grace for a dinner show that should not be missed. Tickets are $45 and available by calling us on 941-639-3720 or by visiting the shop chamber tab on the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com.
There you will also find the link to buy tickets for a spectacular show on Dec. 13 by jazz artist extraordinaire Mindi Abair as she brings her unique “jazzy Christmas” show for the very first time to Southwest Florida! Join us for the fun and Holiday Spirit that evening, which is also preceded by a special wine tasting hosted by Mindi’s husband Eric, accompanied by her musical accompaniment. Starts at 5 p.m. Get the best tickets in the house while they still are available.
This is simply a snapshot of what is being planned for the upcoming month. Visit www.puntagordachamber.com and click the Friday Facts under Quick Links for a full listing. You can even opt to have the calendar sent to your inbox weekly, so you’ll never be out of the loop again.
We continue to send out regular emails to our database group, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. If your business is a Chamber Member (or not), we’ll add your details to the list free of charge! Our offices are open 9 to 4 and, as long as we have the resources, you are welcome to drop by and use our internet, phones and a/c.
We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses. Together we are one great community.
2023 CHAMBER GUIDE/PARTNERS IN ACTION DEADLINE EXTENDED
Better days are ahead and we are in the final stages of putting together our 2023 Member and Visitors’ Guide but we are moving the ad deadline to Friday, Nov. 18. 2023 Partners in Action also have until Nov. 18 to sign-up.
With a publication of 40,000 copies, a readership that far exceeds 100,000 people and a downloadable version on our website that increases that readership exponentially, this is an opportunity no business in the area should miss.
As a member, you get a FREE business listing in the category/ categories that most apply to your business; you get the opportunity to advertise at very competitive rates for a one shot/year-long advertisement and your name is carried for 12 full months to key locations around the area and distributed to both visitors and residents alike, to help you in promoting your business and its services.
There is simply no better time to become a member of the Punta Gorda Chamber than NOW. Join our family of businesses who go to tremendous lengths to promote each other and try to make everyone succeed. To join us and be part of the 2023 guide by Nov. 18. Call 941-639-3720 and we will be able to assist you. And your ad can be designed by us, at no extra charge to you!
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon.
