John Wright

Wright

Fall is in the air. Clocks go back Nov. 6 and there’s a lot of planning and events taking place. Here’s a few to “wet your whistle”…

This Saturday, Nov. 5 at Visani’s from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., join Illusions Salon and Spa for their STEAMPUNK Fantasy Hair Show benefitting the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Tickets are $45 including lunch and available at illusionsofpg.com/events/.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments