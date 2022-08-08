John Wright

Last Thursday, “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” hailed the arrival of yet another PG Chamber annual event. To a full house at the Gulf Theater, 12 local acts representing 12 local businesses vied for the honor of winning the first such event on our calendar.

From the very first act, through to the final act, there was something for everyone – all performed with such incredible professionalism and charisma. The audience was stamping their feet and hollering, in support of all the courageous entrants on stage.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

