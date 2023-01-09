Last Wednesday, we had the pleasure to attend the re-opening of the third and fourth floors of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital which, as we all saw on the news, was flooded by Hurricane Ian. The even better news that we received that night was that the first and second floors would also be open to the public by the end of January, with the new attached lobby with addition ICU beds coming soon after that.
It was a stark reminder of what we have all, behind the scenes, being doing to get our businesses back on track. Teams of helpers came from across the country to get the hospital operational again – only, this time, with a brand-new look and feel. Progress has and is being made all around us.
We do however need to extend more patience than normal with traffic flows. We local residents are well aware of the streetscapes of our neighborhoods, yet our visitors are not so familiar and are unaware of missing signs and one-way streets.
Since they have not been living the same day-to-day rebuilding that we have, and the fact that hurricane restoration has not been on their local news like ours, they tend to forget understandably what we endured.
The good thing we hear a lot though is: “Wow, you had a hurricane! The place looks great.” Just give a little more time and patience as we get our infrastructure back to better than before.
COMING SOON
Our January (aka Winter) Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will be taking place in downtown Punta Gorda on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. This is an ideal time to visit the fair while dropping by the brick-and-mortar businesses of our city to see what is new and exciting, not just in downtown but at Fishermen’s Village, the U.S. 41 corridors and beyond.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
The public is also invited, along with our members, to our Ribbon Cuttings, so that they get to know what’s new and exciting in and around our area.
Our next ribbon cutting will be on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m., as we join the Punta Gorda Historic Society on Harborwalk by the PG Boat Club (802 Retta Esplanade) to dedicate a new historical plaque marker.
Then on Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon, join us at Paradise Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia, for their Ribbon Cutting on the new course, under new management.
On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, we are invited to join in the festivities surrounding the permanent location of the Huey helicopter.
The following day, we visit our friends at the Punta Gorda Marina, 25096 E Marion Ave., Punta Gorda to celebrate their 40th anniversary, with the ribbon cutting taking place at 5:30 p.m.
Also scheduled is the ribbon cutting for Persnickety, located at 258 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, right next door to the PG Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kindly RSVP at 941-639-3720 for any of these events so the hosts are aware of how many folks to expect.
NETWORKING
Our 2023 networking kicks off tomorrow, Jan. 11 at 7:15 a.m. for our first Business Over Breakfast of the year. Members are invited to Tamiami Tavern, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda for this event hosted by Gettel of Charlotte County. RSVP please to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Our January After Hours will be Jan. 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor Social and our Networking Luncheon will be the annual State of the City address by the Mayor on Jan. 25 at the PGI Civic Association. There is a $20 charge for lunch at this event, payable online or by calling us on 941-639-3720.
We continue to send out emails to our database groups, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.