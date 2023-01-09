John Wright

Last Wednesday, we had the pleasure to attend the re-opening of the third and fourth floors of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital which, as we all saw on the news, was flooded by Hurricane Ian. The even better news that we received that night was that the first and second floors would also be open to the public by the end of January, with the new attached lobby with addition ICU beds coming soon after that.

It was a stark reminder of what we have all, behind the scenes, being doing to get our businesses back on track. Teams of helpers came from across the country to get the hospital operational again – only, this time, with a brand-new look and feel. Progress has and is being made all around us.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

