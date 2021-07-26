The winner of last week’s Treasure Hunt competition and who will be receiving two VIP tickets to the Eric Darius show on Nov. 20 is Lisa Riccio of Punta Gorda. Congratulations on getting the correct answer, which was 1983 (124 PG Social House + 809 Bayfront Hospital Punta Gorda + 900 Military Heritage Museum +150 Laishley Crab House). Watch out for more fun as we create more competitions to keep you out and about this summer. For anyone interested in information regarding the Eric Darius show, simply visit www.puntagordachamber.com and you’ll see the Wine & Jazz Festival link for all the events planned for Nov. 17-20. Congratulations, Lisa. Your VIP tickets will be in your inbox shortly.
At noon Wednesday, we are gathering at the Isles Yacht Club for our July luncheon. The first 30 minutes will be networking and doing business with each other. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., with our guest speaker coming from Homeland Security Investigations to give our membership valued information on their operations and procedures in our community. To sign up, the cost for lunch is $20 and your seat must be reserved in advance, by calling 941-639-3720. Unfortunately, in order to accommodate the large number of expected members attending, we shall require an advance reservation prior to noon Tuesday along with your food choice.
Our members have been saying how the job market is both volatile and stretched right now. As a result, on Aug. 31, we‘ll be hosting a job fair at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you are looking for employees, book your space now. Members are $50 and non-members are $100. We provide you with your skirted table and four chairs. Bring your banners and literature to attract new recruits. To sign up, simply call us at 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. Looking for employment? This is a free and ideal opportunity to meet local businesses who are all hiring. Bring your resumes and a smile and let‘s get everyone back to work and enjoying their careers.
To check out all of our upcoming meetings, simply visit www.puntagordachamber.com and you’ll see the next events in the top right corner (if using your desktop computer). Tickets for lunches are once again available online at this site, using the Chamber Store link. It’s OK with us to bring your business friends and associates as guests to experience first-hand what others are talking about. Just by attending, there is a very good chance that your business may automatically be seen on our social media platform, as photos of these events are often shared to our Facebook page. Getting your name out there and having fun at the same time is a perfect complement to networking. Even those who are nervous about public speaking very quickly learn how comfortable we make you feel.
Our weekly “Where’s John?” videos have been enjoying great acclaim on both our social media platform and YouTube Channel. They are best viewed on a desktop and are always updated on our website www.puntagordachamber.com. These videos give a great opportunity for businesses to showcase, for free, their businesses but also for us to get to know the mission of each of our members that we highlight.
Our office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for your convenience. Have you visited our offices recently? We are located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and we have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Don’t forget, if you prefer, our website www.puntagordachamber.com has a new addition – our new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you. The link you’ll find in the top right of our homepage. If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
