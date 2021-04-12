So, the whirlwind of events from last week is now over. Three Mindi Abair sell-out events and a Pirates in Paradise event are now securely under our belt. It sure felt good to be hosting and promoting outdoor events again.
It’s been a long 12 months since we were able to interact with live music and share internationally acclaimed artists with our audiences. Having Mindi in town was a boost to a whole bunch of people. We got the chance to talk about how the last 12 months changed everyone’s life and how life in California (her home state now) and Florida have been so very different. We both swelled with pride as the three audiences at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, Carmelo’s and Grille 1951 gave rebirth to live music once again. Reunited with keyboard player extraordinaire Ron Rheinhardt, you could tell that Mindi was ready, once again, to entertain and do what she does best.
Once again, from the Chamber’s perspective, a good 40% of our guests were from out of the area. We know of a couple flying in from Wisconsin just for one of the events and a couple from Naples who stayed in Punta Gorda for three nights at a hotel just to attend all three events. To each and every one of you who attended, thank you. From the promoter/artist’s viewpoint, your positive energy and enthusiasm was tangible. The very change in facial expressions of our audiences from start of the shows to finish was marked. It felt so very good to bring “community” back together again, albeit at a distance. Without the incredible volunteerism of those at the Gardens and my staff, these events would not have passed off so smoothly. Thank you so very much. Mindi departed with an extra beat in her heart for our city and our community.
Sharing a glass of wine after the last gig, she shared a very special fact – this Chamber is the only Chamber she has dealings with. Our 13-year collaboration is now her most valued one. She simply said “until I met the folks here in Punta Gorda, I didn’t think a Chamber could pull off musical events of such quality. I am so pleased and proud that we are not only friends but have shared, laughed and partied together creating a permanent bond between us.”
Plans for a full November show are underway. COVID has changed the playing field a lot, but we are united in working to get a new game plan established in a safe environment so that we can re-ignite the festivals that Punta Gorda has become so famous for.
On to more regular Chamber events, we meet at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Burg’r Bar in Punta Gorda for our April Business Over Breakfast meeting, hosted by Clenz-Ozone. If you are interested in attending and are new to the Chamber’s program of work, this would be an ideal opportunity to see how this Chamber operates and supports the community. Call 941-639-3720 to check on space availability (attendance is free). We are still adhering to a lower attendance limit and asking for masks to be worn until seated.
For our members and potential new members alike, we are hosting at our offices a new-member orientation class/refresher for existing members, that will remind you of the multitude of exciting ways that the PG Chamber can add even more value to your bottom line — all of which are included in your membership dues. These classes will take place at 4 p.m. April 15 and April 21 at our office. To RSVP, call 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you scheduled.
Our After Hours will start at 5:30 p.m. April 20 at Granny Nannies in Port Charlotte and our networking luncheon will be at 12:30 p.m. April 28 at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda ($20). To RSVP, call us on 941-639-3720. New members are always welcome, so you can see for yourself what others are talking about. Our meetings are still restricted to 50 people, due to COVID-19, until further notice and we do ask for masks to be worn until seated.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
