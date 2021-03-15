Last week we announced that we had been successful in bringing our Wine & Jazz Queen, Mindi Abair, back to our area for a series of small intimate gigs. Through all these difficult times, public events, especially those with live music, have been severely curtailed, but we have a plan to make the most of Mindi’s time in the area and to keep our guests safe.
On April 6, we’ll be hosting a Wine and Jazz afternoon (4 p.m.-7 p.m.) at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, featuring Mindi’s husband, Eric, who will conduct a wine-tasting event, followed by an hour set with Mindi and keyboards. Mindi will be presenting her new album selection and highlighting music from it, to be heard for the first time “live” in our area. Your wine tasting will be accompanied by a decadent charcuterie plate, as you relax and enjoy the wine, music, ambiance and persona of Ms. Mindi Abair. The venue will be outdoors and capacity will be limited to 150 people, seated at tables, each hosting four people, to allow for social distancing. Tickets are $75 all-inclusive of everything listed here.
Then on April 7-8, Mindi will be hosting a Mindi Unplugged “Dinner with Mindi” $100 per person. The restaurants are Carmelo’s (April 7) and Grill 1951 (April 8). The response for tickets has been incredible. If you are interested in attending any of these three events, calling us ASAP at 941-639-3720. Thank you to Friendly Floors for immediately stepping up as a signature sponsor for all of these events and to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. A fuller Wine & Jazz Festival, with full Mindi band, is also being planned for later this year (provisionally Nov. 20). For those who have been craving our jazz festival, and missed the outdoor socialization, this is the perfect opportunity to savor. We love that we have been able to bring this to you and pull this off in such a short space of time.
Other upcoming events
On April 10 on the Tiki Bar lawn of the Four Points by Sheraton, we are putting together a Pirates and Mermaids gathering, that includes Florida-based, rum distillery tastings, costume contests and great live music from Jesse Rice, John Patti, Deb & the Dynamics and the Michael Haymans’ Band. Admission is free, but you can buy a four- or six-top, stage-front table (for a family group in the same bubble) which includes table service direct to your table to avoid standing in lines and admission for each person to the rum alley tasting, where you get to sample 12 rum drinks from six different distilleries, all vying to get voted the Best Cocktail of the Day by you. To reserve your table, please call 941-639-3720 as space is very limited.
Our March business networking is all in place. Our COVID protocols remain in place. We only allow up to 50 masked participants and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 is essential, 48 hours prior to the date.
Our March luncheon will be March 24 starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Our guest speaker will be the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Guests are welcome to join us on a space available basis, to get to know who we are and what we do. The luncheon is $20 per person and needs to be paid at the time of making your reservation by calling 941-639-3720.
We are also delighted to announce the arrival of a new crew member for the Chamber staff. Tara Zajas joined us yesterday as the new marketing and recruitment manager. She brings significant talent to our table, and we welcome her with open arms. We are sure you’ll soon be seeing and hearing from her, as she undertakes her new role with us.
If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
