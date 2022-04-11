Harboritaville was a blast for the many who attended on April 2 to celebrate our nonprofit community. Ten selected nonprofits gathered on TT’s Tiki Bar lawn to compete in the Harboritaville Margarita and Hula Dancing Challenge to help raise awareness and money for their mission.
Created by the Resource Development Committee of the Punta Gorda Chamber, this event was strictly focused on the non-profit community, as they all work their way out of COVID restrictions and a drop in funding and activities, despite the increase in need for their services. The 10 entities were: Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, Valerie’s House, Meals on Wheels, The Animal Welfare League, The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Gulfshore Medical, Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, USA Dance, Peace River Wildlife Sanctuary and the Fred Lang Foundation.
Each entity created their own signature Margarita, with the winning concoction getting the trophy, bragging rights and being added to the drink menu of TT’s Tiki Bar for the next 365 days, with a $1 being given to the nonprofit winner every time the drink is purchased.
Voted by those who purchased a tasting card ticket, Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary ran off with the award, with their blood orange and ginger creation, so you’ll be able to enjoy and support Octagon at the same time on your upcoming visits to TT’s Tiki Bar. A close second was Valerie’s House with their Valerita – containing blue curacao, lime and bitters.
The hula dancing was great fun, with 10 dancers covering every gambit of potential winners. Voted by the large audience in attendance with dollar bills, victory went to Ellen Pinder of USA Dance who rocked the hula dance, with second place going to Ron Ferguson representing the Fred Lang Foundation.
As the Chamber, it was great to see the engagement of the nonprofit community and to see the winners were spread across those represented that day. Giving each nonprofit space to talk up their mission and to seek both cash and volunteers was the main focus of the entire event. The vast crowd enjoyed the whole thing, including incredible music by the Hibiscus Band, The John Patti Group and Tropical Ave. The event will definitely be back in 2023.
On the Punta Gorda Chamber calendar this week:
Business Over Breakfast at Hurricane Charley’s – tomorrow at 7:15 a.m. hosted by the Virginia B Andes Clinic.
Business After Hours at the Event and Conference Center – April 19 at 5:30 p.m. hosted by Gettel of Charlotte County. This event is slightly different to our regular After Hours, since, with Gettel’s help, we have been able to offer new members the opportunity to have a booth to showcase their business to our group. This will be a DO NOT MISS event, as you get to meet many new faces. As usual for our events, an RSVP to 941-639-3720 is VERY much appreciated for catering purposes.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
