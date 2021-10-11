We are so very proud to be collaborating with two incredible nonprofit organizations to produce a spectacular concert on Oct. 16 at the Gulf Theater inside the Military Heritage Museum. We are helping Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers and Dream Makers present a Night of Swing featuring nostalgic music from the swing era and so much more. At www.militaryheritagemuseum.org follow the links to Gulf Theater and tickets.
A great night of live music led by our very own Zarita Mattox and the Suncoast Swing Band. This event will be stellar in so many ways, as we support the needs of two important nonprofits, dealing with childhood issues that are real in our community. Let’s fill the theater with love for these two charities that do such incredible work in our community for people who need our assistance right now, in these difficult days and weeks.
Our annual awards’ celebration has now been officially rescheduled for noon-2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante. This will be a signature event to celebrate the year of June Amara as chair, to welcome Alexia Martin as our new chair and to honor our partners and special guests. Reservations can be by calling 941-639-3720. Join us for a first-class celebration.
On Oct. 27, we return to the Punta Gorda Event and Conference Center from 3 to 6 p.m. as we host another job fair in conjunction with CareerSource of Southwest Florida and The Daily Sun. Those looking for employment, this presents a great opportunity to get face time with a large number of businesses. Our last time out we had more than 45 businesses in attendance and early numbers show a similar number this time around. If you are looking to hire, please contact us at 941-639-3720 to register. Only $50 for chamber members and $100 for non-members. We provide the set up, pipe and drape: You bring your application forms and a board that shows the positions being offered. More than 400 people came out to the last one in August.
Our Business Over Breakfast for this month will be hosted at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center located at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. If you are interested in attending, please call us today at 941-639-3720 by noon to register. Attendance is free to members and registered guests, but attendance is limited for this event to 50 people, so a call in is important.
Wine & Jazz for 2021 is still set for a return from Nov. 17-20. Stars such as Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selena Albright will be interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Event Center are both socially-distanced, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com. Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment.
We are also pleased to announce the return of our citywide garage sales, starting on Nov. 6 (8 a.m. to noon) in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These outdoor markets are incredibly popular. To be a vendor, the cost is $15 for two parking spaces (one for your car, one for your table of goods). Anyone bringing a trailer will need to pay for two spots to accommodate the trailer. Vendor reservations are required prior to the event by calling 941-639-3720. The market will operate every first Saturday of the month from November to May 2022 (except in January 2022, when the date will be Jan. 8 to avoid New Year’s Day).
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
