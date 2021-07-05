We hope everyone enjoyed a safe and COVID-free July Fourth holiday. It sure felt good to have the celebrations back in town, didn’t it?
We‘ll be hosting a job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. If you are looking for employees, book your space now while space is available. Members are $50 and non-members are $100. We provide you with your skirted table and four chairs. Bring your banners and literature to attract new recruits. To sign up, simply call us on 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. Looking for employment? This is a free and ideal opportunity to meet local businesses who are all hiring. Bring your resumes and a smile and let‘s get everyone back to work and enjoying their careers.
Also, Chamber Feud is making a triumphant return. Last year, due to COVID, we didn’t repeat the hilarious team-building fun of the previous year. Now, it’s back. Will the 2019 winners, Chapman Insurance, hold onto their title? At the time of writing, having announced the event less than 24 hours ago, we already have six teams committed, so if you want to “play,” give us a call ASAP. Only 12 teams can be accommodated. The elimination rounds will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 26, and the finals will take place on Sept. 2. The venue will be the Women’s Club on Sullivan Street. For all looking for a laugh, you are all invited to come along and enjoy our teams making fools of themselves at your expense. You simply cannot buy entertain this cheap. The entry is $5 and beer/wine/soda will be on hand for donation. We are also this year offering small cheese/meat plates and popcorn to keep everyone nourished. If you are wanting to enter a team, registration is $150 and you will have to have five people, plus a back up in case of emergency. Call us on 941-639-3720 to register.
To check out all of our upcoming meetings, simply visit puntagordachamber.com and you’ll see the next events in the top-right corner (if using your desktop computer). Tickets for lunches are once again available online at this site, using the Chamber Store link. It’s OK with us to bring your business friends and associates as guests to experience first-hand what others are talking about. Just by attending, there is a very good chance that your business may automatically be seen on our social media platform, as photos of these events are often shared to our Facebook page. Getting your name out there and having fun at the same time is a perfect complement to “networking.” Even those who are nervous about public speaking very quickly learn how comfortable we make you feel.
Have you recently seen a TV ad promoting dropthechamber.org? Let me take a second to clarify: they are NOT talking about us. The ad addresses issues that the promoters have with the US Chamber of Commerce – to which we have no affiliation. Over a decade ago, the PG Chamber took the position to remove ourselves from the US Chamber of Commerce network, since almost all of their platforms were in place to lobby for big multi-national businesses rather than the small business owners that we represent. There is a general misconception that all chambers are somehow linked. This is not true. Each chamber of commerce runs autonomously, managed by its own board of directors, with its own program of work. It is up to the individual chambers to decide if they themselves wish to be “members” of a larger entity, be it at state level or national. Our position has remained, and always will remain, focused on our local business community and we see no reason to pass along membership dues to these groups to our members, who reap no benefit from that association.
Our weekly “Where’s John?” videos have been enjoying great acclaim on both our social media platform and YouTube channel. They are best viewed on a desktop and are always updated on our website www.puntagordachamber.com. These videos give a great opportunity for businesses to showcase, for free, their businesses but also for us to get to know the mission of each of our members that we highlight. This past week I got the opportunity to visit Sacred Heart Conference/St. Vincent de Paul and got to understand how very important they are in our community, serving the needs of those less fortunate. Located at the corner of Taylor and Airport in Punta Gorda, their offices are open to walk-ins Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon, to offer assistance in a multitude of ways, from financial, to food distribution, to furniture, to child and baby needs. Their main office number is 941-575-0767. They are also looking for volunteers and donors, if you are at all able.
