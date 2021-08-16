Reaching the end of our fiscal year, at the end of this month, gives us the opportunity to review the year that is passing and to re-assess and re-direct our focuses going forward.
Starting from humble beginnings in 2004, after Hurricane Charley, the Punta Gorda Chamber very soon established a very aggressive and diverse program of work that has touched, and continues to touch, both businesses, residents and future residents alike. With the full support of our chairs and their respective boards over the years, we have been able to blossom and develop into an organization that represents all of us, while remaining focused on our members.
It is very easy to forget that a Chamber of Commerce’s primary role is to represent its membership and to advocate on their behalf. However, over the time I have had the pleasure to lead this group, both the business community and our citizenship has evolved and we have grown accordingly. There is more vibrancy and interest in our community than I can ever remember in more recent years. So, our program of work must reflect those changes. We simply cannot sit by and do what has always been done before. We must be innovative and energized. Every week, we look at our events and programs and ask ourselves, “does this meet the needs of our current membership?” We firmly believe that, if we succeed, so will all those who share similar goals. Let me highlight some of our upcoming events and programs for you, so you get to see what I’m talking about:
Aug. 17: Business After Hours from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at Helgemo Team at Compass, 320 Cross St., Punta Gorda. Free to attend for members and potential members. Remember to bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing. RSVP to 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com Why is this important? Networking and getting businesses working in collaboration is our forte. Whenever we review our program of work with the whole board, networking events are always seen as our No. 1 success. We make them engaging and fun to attend. Attendance numbers speak for themselves, even in difficult times.
Aug. 24: From 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Chamber Feud – Round One at the PG Women’s Club at 118 Sullivan St. Entry is $5. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks – for a donation. Getting our members to “play” together is a prefect team-builder. This event was last undertaken in 2019, but people still talk about the laughs we shared and the interaction with our residential audiences. So often, seeing businesses at “play” will allow their customers to experience a different view of how they are perceived, leading to even more customers being referred, through work-of-mouth.
Aug. 25: Networking Luncheon. Networking from noon-12:30 p.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Laishley Crab House ($20 payable in advance) with guest speaker Dave Gammon, director of the Charlotte County Economic Development, telling us about all the latest news of new-coming businesses into our area – he has a lot to talk about. Here’s another networking event, in a different setting, bringing educational knowledge to our members and being able to ask questions of key strategic partners, on whom we rely. The quality of our speakers gives so much vital information to those in attendance, plus you get you own chance to toot your own horn as the presentations close.
Aug. 26: Groundbreaking (provisional) for Meridian at Punta Gorda, 2001 Aqui Esta Blvd., Punta Gorda, at 8:30 a.m. Come, celebrate the new construction, which is about to start. Welcoming new businesses to our community is a vital path to getting them established and rooted in the area we love. Groundbreakings are indeed a sign of prosperity and faith that others have in our community at large. It’s always nice to welcome new neighbors.
Aug. 26: From 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Chamber Feud – Round Two at the PG Women’s Club at 118 Sullivan St. Entry is $5. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks – for a donation.
Aug. 31: There will be a job fair from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. If you are looking for a job, this is the place for you to bring your resumes and your personality. Free admission. Looking to hire? Members $50/non-members $100. Call 941-639-3720 to register. So far, more than 40 employers are registered, looking for you. The job market is key to the success of our business community. Hosting an event such as this has proven the current need for employees is critical to our future success. If you are interested in seeing which companies are attending, please visit the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com and look for the Job Opportunity section. This list will be updated as more and more employers sign on. Anyone who knows of a person looking for current work, please share this incredible opportunity with 40-plus employers expected – maybe more.
I think you’ll see there are numerous reasons to make the “Wright” decision to join us and succeed.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.