As we enter the last month of our fiscal year, I was looking at our calendar and the public events and member networking are coming back incredibly strong.
Last week, our networking luncheon returned to pre-pandemic levels, as nearly 100 members joined in the fun at the Isles Yacht Club. The food, our presenters from the Department of Homeland Security and the networking were off the charts. Connecting businesses together to work with each other is our main goal. At another recent networking outing, we connected two local nonprofits that focus on support to children, namely Valerie’s House and Dream Chasers and Dream Makers for girls. As a result, on Oct. 16 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, we have created an amazing fundraiser that will directly benefit both of these groups equally.
Valerie’s House is a nonprofit mentoring group that offers free grievance support to children and families who have recently lost loved ones. I was blown away to hear there were over 4,000 kids in Charlotte County alone who would benefit from their services, if they were all to apply today. The goal of Valerie’s House is to open their very own location in Charlotte County and funds from our joint benefit will be going directly to that fund. Dream Chasers and Dream Makers is a nonprofit entity, directly focused on creating a path for girls of all ages and ethnicities to make the very best choices in their lives to reach their full potential. The benefit that we have created will commence at 7 p.m., featuring the music of the Suncoast Swing Band along with our Chamber superstar Zarita Mattox, who we guarantee will have your dancing in the aisles. The Punta Gorda Calendar Girls will also be strutting their stuff to help raise funds. Many surprises are planned, but our main goal will be to sell the theater out in record time. Tickets are $45 and available under the Gulf Theater tab of www.militaryheritagemuseum.org where you can select your preferred seat. The event also will have the opportunity for you to bid on incredible prizes and baskets, donated to help the causes we are supporting that night. If you have not yet heard Zarita, you are in for a treat. Please come along and join the party. Bring your dancing shoes.
Wine & Jazz for 2021 will return from Nov. 17-20. Stars such as Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selena Albright will be interwoven in four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com. Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment.
Our members have been telling us how the job market is both volatile and stretched right now. As a result, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, we‘ll be hosting a job fair at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. If you are looking for employees, book your space now, while space is available. Members are $50 and non-members are $100. We provide you with your skirted table and four chairs. Bring your banners and literature to attract new recruits. To sign up, simply call us at 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. Looking for employment? This is a free and ideal opportunity to meet local businesses who are all hiring. Bring your resumes and a smile and let‘s get everyone back to work and enjoying their careers.
Also, Chamber Feud is making a triumphant return. Last year, due to COVID-19, we didn’t repeat the hilarious team-building fun of the previous year. Now, it's back. Will the 2019 winners, Chapman Insurance, hold on to their title? We have already received the 12 qualifying teams, so the practicing is already underway. The elimination rounds will take place on Aug. 24 and 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. and the finals will take place on Sept. 2. The venue will be the Women’s Club, on Sullivan Street. For all looking for a laugh, you are all invited to come along and enjoy our teams making fools of themselves at your expense. You simply cannot buy entertain this cheap: $5 entry and beer/wine/soda will be on hand for donation. We are also this year offering small cheese/meat plates and popcorn to keep everyone nourished.
Our office is open each day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday) for your convenience. Have you visited our offices recently? We are located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and we have two rooms filled with every piece of literature you could possibly need to make your stay, your residence or your business more fulfilling than ever. Don’t forget, if you prefer, our website www.puntagordachamber.com has a new addition – our new 2021 Member and Visitor Guide, which makes looking up our members and finding things to do even easier for you. The link you’ll find in the top right of our homepage. If you have any questions about our city, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to help.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
