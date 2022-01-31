Today, from 3-5 p.m., at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, located at 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, we shall be hosting, in conjunction with our partners at CareerSource of SWFL, a job fair, bringing nearly 40 local employers together, all of whom are looking to hire TODAY! Some employers are big names, some small businesses and there is truly something for anyone looking to get hired. Among the list of attendees are: The City of Punta Gorda, Cheney Brothers, ShorePoint Health, Gettel of Charlotte County, Fourpoints By Sheraton, Laishley Crab House, South Port Square, The Daily Sun and many more ... Bring your resumes and dress to impress. When you arrive, you‘ll get a list of booth attendees and their booth numbers, so you can easily find the best matches for what you are looking for. These events have proven very lucrative in the past, so get yourself down to the Event Center this afternoon and get yourself on the road to a new career.
Talking of recruiting, our team at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce just landed the perfect addition to our growing family. Lissa Craig Ford joined us as communications manager last week. She has years of experience as a reporter, editor and sales manager in cable TV, newspapers and digital advertising in Rochester, N.Y., West Virginia and Florida. Her responsibilities include communication with our members and to the community, at large, as well as the creation of new marketing tools to help us on our continued path of promotion for our area, city and our members. We are confident that her expertise will further enhance the growth we are currently experiencing and bring us to a whole new level of service for all who have connection to this office.
As business owners, are you losing customers without your knowledge? One of the most asked questions to our office or via our Contact Us link on our website is to verify the nature and existence of your business in town. This past week, I personally answered four phone calls from out-of-town guests who could not find businesses on our directory and were ready to cancel their reservations and services, because they believed that the businesses may not have been legitimate. Being a member of the Chamber of Commerce has so many facets and benefits that perhaps you have not already thought through. Annual membership dues are incredibly affordable and just one new client from our website, guides or office referrals will pay your way to even greater success. January was an amazing month of growth. Why not join a vibrant family of like-minded business owners and get your own business on a path to success. We undertake a bunch of events that will promote your business on a constant basis. Coming up, by way of example, is our Harboritaville – Toes in the Sand event on April 2 (12:30-6 p.m.). More details on this new and exciting non-profit fundraiser will be reaching you soon. For more information on joining us, simply call Tara on 941-639-3720.
On Thursday, we host a ribbon cutting at South Port Square, located at 23023 Westchester Blvd, Port Charlotte at 10 a.m. to unveil their new Tech Center. Please help us welcome them to our area as we learn more about them and their services.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus. From Jan. 18 to March 29, 2022, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
The 8th Annual Short Film Festival is returning to Punta Gorda on March 2nd at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. We have tickets ($20) at the office for you, should you prefer to collect and pay in person, rather than the online method. We are located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, on the corner of Marion and Sullivan (parking behind the building or on side street). We are open M-F 9-4. Payment by check or cash please. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on March 2. Show starts at 7 p.m. Get your tickets now while stocks allow.
