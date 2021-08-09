Not surprisingly, visits to our offices well exceeded 2020, when offices were just reopening after the COVID-19 closures.
The great news is July 2021 exceeded July 2019 by 64%. The top three groups visiting or asking for relocation entrepreneurial guidance for the month of July were headed by California, then Iowa and, for the first time in our history, other areas of Florida came in third. California has held the No. 1 spot since January 2021.
As numbers continue to grow, our traditional markets of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania remain Nos. 4, 5 and 6. With the re-opening of the Canadian border to vaccinated U.S. travelers, it is hoped that the U.S. border will soon reciprocate to allow Canadians to re-commence their travel plans to our shores soon.
Mark your calendars for our abundance of event opportunities coming up in the coming weeks:
Aug. 10: Business Over Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, hosted by Gator Wilderness Camp School. To RSVP, call 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com. Enjoy the early morning with like-minded business owners listening to what Gator Wilderness School Camp for Boys is all about and how they impact our community. Admission is free to members and potential new members.
Aug. 17: Business After Hours from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to be held at Helgemo Team at Compass, 320 Cross St., Punta Gorda. Free to attend for members and potential members. Remember to bring along a gift to promote your business in the drawing. RSVP to 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Aug. 24: Chamber Feud from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Round One at the PG Women’s Club on Sullivan Street. Entry is $5. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks – for donation.
Aug. 25: Networking Luncheon with networking from noon to 12:30 p.m., and lunch served at 12:30 p.m. at Laishley Crab House ($20 payable in advance) with guest speaker Dave Gammon, director of the Charlotte County Economic Development offices, telling us about all the latest news of new-coming businesses into our area — he has a lot to talk about.
Aug. 26: Ground-breaking (provisional) for Meridian at Punta Gorda at 8:30 a.m., 2001 Aqui Esta Blvd., Punta Gorda. Celebrate the new construction, which is about to start.
Aug. 26: Chamber Feud Round Two from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the PG Women’s Club on Sullivan Street. Entry is $5. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks – for donation.
Aug. 31: From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, we‘ll be hosting a job fair at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. If you are looking for employees, book your space now, while space is available. Members are $50 and non-members are $100. We provide you with your skirted table and four chairs. Bring your banners and literature to attract new recruits. To sign up, call us at 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com Looking for employment? This is a free and ideal opportunity to meet local businesses who are all hiring. Bring your resumes and a smile and let‘s get everyone back to work and enjoying their careers.
Sept. 1: At 5:30 p.m., we invite everyone to the ribbon cutting of Paradise Pointe, located at 1425 Park Beach Circle, Punta Gorda. Kindly RSVP to 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com to allow the hosts to cater accordingly. These are the new condos between Fishermen’s Village and Bal Harbor Boulevard, with unrestricted views of the harbor.
Sept. 2: From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Chamber Feud finals will be held at the PG Women’s Club on Sullivan Street. Entry is $5. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks – for donation.
Sept. 13: In conjunction with Joanne Cuminsky at VisionQuest, we are launching a new nonprofit program, aimed at helping nonprofit staff and boards to work more closely together to meet their goals and mission. We are inviting a staff member and a board member to attend this launch meeting from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Laishley Community Room at Laishley Marina. Attendees must RSVP to 941-639-3720.
Sept. 18: Annual Awards’ Dinner at the Isles Yacht Club as we celebrate a great year in Chamber world. Make a reservation by calling 941-639-3720 or visiting www.puntagordachamber.com.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
