Plans are well on their way for the start of our new fiscal year, starting Sept. 1. The first major step in that process was reached last Friday as the new board of directors was approved, according to our bylaws.
With no petition to change the slate having been received, Alexia Martin of WhitCo Insurance was duly elected chair, starting in September, ably supported by Cherie George of Gettel Automotive as chair-elect and Marjorie Benson of Friendly Floors as vice chair. Rounding off the executive committee will be Cathy Perry of Simply Sweet, Della Booth of TIME Realty Services and June Amara of Creative Window Treatments. June will be rounding off her year as chair at the end of August. Although she’ll be shy to admit it, she really did shine throughout the year as chair. She presided under the strangest of circumstances, as we all exited the strains of 2020, dealing with the aftermath of a chaotic period in the business world. Running her own small business, she still dedicated her energy and time to the promotion of the entire business community in our area. A fond thank-you is being planned for Sept. 18 at the Isles Yacht Club as we take time to thank her for her service and to welcome Alexia at our annual awards’ dinner. From a very grateful board and membership, June – we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Joining the board as new directors this year will be: Brett Hawker of Illusions Salon and Spa/ Heartland Payment Systems, Tara McCoy of Bayfront Health, Kathy Robinson of Centennial Bank and Tim Sandage of Coastal Expressions and Wine/Amazon Web Services. We welcome you all to the new board family and congratulations. As the time of writing, Alexia Martin, as the new chair, who has the role of appointing three associate directors to guide her through her year, had made two of her three appointments – namely Jacqueline Benjamin of Charlotte State Bank and Trust and Zarita Mattox of Kingdom Life – Center for H.O.P.E. Jacqueline is no stranger to the chamber board, but nonetheless we appreciate everything you do in our name. Zarita is a newbie and we have very high hopes of the energy and drive she brings to the board. Joining the chamber two years ago, it was clear there was a chemistry that sparked when she stepped out and started to attend our gatherings. Now the membership is disappointed when she is not able to attend, because they miss her singing, among many other things.
As we appoint our new board and work together on the growth of our extensive program of work for the upcoming year, it is very important to remind ourselves and others what the purpose of the chamber is. In essence, we are the advocating voice of business in our community. We are a major stakeholder on all issues that affect the business community locally. We have exceptional connectivity to our elected officials and their staff. We present opportunities on a regular basis to network and strengthen your business with other business leaders in the area. We reach out to other communities and attract them to our area as a future potential location. We undertake events that benefit our community and make it fun.
There is a major misconception that we are connected to government and other national and state chambers of commerce. This is simply false. Being a member of another chamber of commerce network is voluntary and we have elected not to be part currently, until we see potential added benefits to our own members. We do not see the benefit of passing membership dues on to our own members, if we feel they under-represent the needs of our community. We work with government in an advisory capacity, but are not in any way affiliated to them. Blaming a chamber for the work carried out by any government entity is misguided and inaccurate. We are, in a nutshell, here to ensure our businesses make the best of what they can achieve in this community and to keep the promotion of doing business locally vibrant to ensure a better community for all of us to live, work and play in.
Our upcoming networking commences at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at Beef O’Brady’s, Punta Gorda, as they host our July Business Over Breakfast, sponsored by Chelsea Place Senior Care. If you are planning to attend, or would like to see what it’s all about, simple call us today at 941-639-3720 with your RSVP so we can cater accordingly. Attendance is free.
Our members have been saying how the job market is both volatile and stretched right now. As a result, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, we‘ll be hosting a job fair at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. If you are looking for employees, book your space now, while space is available. Members are $50 and non-members are $100. We provide you with your skirted table and four chairs. Bring your banners and literature to attract new recruits. To sign up, simply call us at 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com Looking for employment? This is a free and ideal opportunity to meet local businesses who are all hiring. Bring your resumes and a smile and let‘s get everyone back to work and enjoying their careers.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
