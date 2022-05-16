Tomorrow, Wednesday on May 18, starting at 6 p.m., we are launching the first annual Pickle … What? It’s a fun poker tournament with paddles!
It does not matter if you have ever played Pickleball or are an expert. It’s all about the poker hand you have created after playing six 12-minute games over the course of two hours. Those with the best poker hands will get to select great prizes. There is even a prize for the worst hand!
When and if you win a game, you get to select two cards from the pack and decide which one is a keeper. Should you lose, you still get a card, but just one — so you keep what you get!
At the end of the tournament, everyone will have a hand of six cards from which the poker hand is played. So register today — space is limited — call us at 941-639-3720. Entry fee is only $30 per person for a night of camaraderie and excitement. Water will be provided. Snacks will be onsite for purchase.
Thursday night is already the third Thursday of the month – so it’s time for the Downtown Experience. This month’s activities support of the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. This month’s participating “pods” will be: Sea Grape Gallery, J Meraki Beauty Emporium, Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine, Illusions Salon and Spa, USA Dance at the Women’s Club and PG Social House. Anyone wishing to support the Animal Welfare League is invited to bring any of the following much needed items: Purina One Smartblend dry food for dogs: adult, healthy puppy or small bites adult. Any brand of wet pate style food for dogs and cats. Indestructible pet toys. Purina One Dry Cat Food: adult chicken, salmon or healthy kitten. Cat litter. Office supplies including pens and highlighters, large paper clips, white copy paper, whiteout, postage stamps, staplers and tape, pocket folders, unscented liquid detergent, large trash bags, paper towels, sanitizer, dish and hand soap. Any items can be dropped at any of the participating locations.
At any of the participating locations, pick up your Downtown Experience passport, visit all six “pods” and get a chance to win $50 to spend in any of the participating locations.
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5-6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
On our calendar this week:
Tonight, May 17 at 5:30 p.m., Business After Hours at Illusions Salon and Spa, 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda (bring along a prize to promote your business in the drawing). Both of these events are free to attend as Chamber members. To RSVP, kindly call us at 941-639-3720. Potential new members are always welcome.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.