Earlier this month, the petition period for our new Board of Directors passed without objection from our members, so the new board is now officially elected and will be sworn in on Sept. 1.
We do, however, want to thank Danny Nix Jr. for his service and engagement with the board for the last six years, as his term will be ending soon. Danny, we appreciate your involvement very much and we do know that our “board family” will be seeing you again very soon.
Joining the board as new directors will be Jacqueline Benjamin of Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Frank Ceresoli of The Wyvern Hotel, Carlton Hughes of Florida Premier Contractors, Zarita Mattox of Kingdom Life 0 Center of H.O.P.E. and Wendy Tirado of Dream Salon and Spa. Welcome to the “family” and we look forward to working with you as an integral part of our program of work.
Incoming Chair, Cherie George of Gettel of Charlotte County, has also selected her three associate directors to work along her. They are: Justin Brand of the Charlotte Community Foundation, Andy Romine of ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda and Ed Wotitzky of the Wotitzky Law Firm.
The Punta Gorda Chamber is very grateful to all those who were presented to the Nominating Committee for selection. It is very comforting to know that each year more candidates that are required get nominated, giving the committee a wide selection of excellent leaders to choose from.
A special thanks goes to Kathy Robinson of Centennial Bank, who chaired this year’s committee, along with Sue Randall of the Village Fish Market/Tamiami Tavern, Teresa Desguin of the Visual Arts Center, Nick Worden of Charlotte State Bank and Trust and Cheyenne Young of Wotitzky, Wotitzky, Ross, McKinley and Young P.A.
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT
On Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 13 acts have been selected for our “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night. The overall winner will be selected that evening by a panel of five judges and you, the audience! Come support the acts and make new friends. Tickets are $25 plus fees and are available on www.gulftheater.org.
The acts include: Gator Wilderness Camp School (Music), David Obermeier (Comedy), Salty Paws (Music), Kaitlyn Carey (Film), Rachel Struebing & Monica Babcock (Music), Marianne Lilly (Poetry), Zarita Mattox (Singer), Jackie Stover & Team (Dance), Deanna Peden (Singer), Jimmy & The Ghost Flames (Comedy), Benjamin Strunk (Drummer), Whitney Grace (Singer) and Isaac James (Piano).
IT’S ALMOST TIME TO CELEBRATE
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
BLUE, BREWS & BBQ IS BACK!
We are also very pleased to announce that, after a COVID-19 break, Blues, Brews & BBQ is back in conjunction with our partners at Suncoast Beverage Group. On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., come to the History Park on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda for craft beer samplings, great music, great BBQ and so much more. Want the VIP experience? From 2 to 3 p.m., get to enter the event one hour early, to sample special VIP brews, selected for you! Tickets are now on sale at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab.
MINDI ABAIR HOLIDAY SHOW
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com. The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
MEMBER EVENTS THIS MONTH
• July 13 starting at 7:15 a.m. — Business Over Breakfast at the Isles Yacht Club, including a candidate forum focused on the Airport Authority race between Eric Bretan and Robert Hancik. RSVP from members is required for catering purposes.
To RSVP, please contact us today by calling 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
