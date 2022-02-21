Mark your calendars for Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand, a new family-friendly event April 2 on the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Musical guests will include Michael Haymans’ Hibiscus Band, John Patti Group and Tropical Ave.
The party on the lawn will benefit 10 of our local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique Margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition. The winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands. The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 for every time the drink is purchased.
We’re looking for more sponsors in addition to Gettel of Charlotte County, Express Employment Professionals, TIME Realty Services, Friendly Floors and WhitCo Insurance Agency. We are offering two types of sponsorship – one for $1,000 which includes tent space to promote your business, logo on all ad materials and social media, stage acknowledgments and two complimentary tickets to the margarita row tasting alley. The second is for $500, which is the same as the above, but excluding tent space.
Do you want your party to enjoy the VIP experience? Tables of eight can be reserved, that include eight passes to visit “Margarita Row” for $400. The table comes with your own personal server, to bring your guests food and drink of your choice (cash bar). To reserve or for further details or to sign up, simply give me a call at 941-639-3720.
ZimSculpt opened recently at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens. Now through April 18, hundreds of stone sculptures crafted by Zimbabwean artists are on display throughout the grounds. Every piece is available for purchase and artists are on-site throughout the exhibition. Visit peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt or call 941-621-8200 for more information.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society have returned after a year hiatus. At 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday through March 29, take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
The 8th Annual Short Film Festival returns to Punta Gorda on March 2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. We have tickets ($20) at the office for you, should you prefer to collect and pay in person, rather than online. We are at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, at Marion and Sullivan (parking behind the building or on side street) and are open Monday-Friday, 9-4. Payment by check or cash please. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on March 2. Show starts at 7 p.m. Get your tickets now.
On the Punta Gorda Chamber calendar this week:
Feb. 23 - Networking Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. at The Grill at 1951. Call now for reservations ($20) 941-639-3720,
Feb. 24 - Ribbon cutting for the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society 4:30 p.m. as they dedicate “Captivating Charlotte County” at the Laishley Park Municipal Boat Ramp.
We were all devastated on hearing of the passing of Martha Litson last week. Martha worked for many years at the Punta Gorda Chamber and was the “voice” for so many who called in, requesting information. She passed away after a very short illness. Our condolences go to her family and friends. She was a true delight to work with. We enjoyed our journey together and hope that those who knew her will garner comfort from the love and compassion she spread around her. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe located at 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte.
A full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon.
