The Punta Gorda Chamber has a business directory that ranks among the largest and most trusted in the area. As a business owner, you would be very surprised at the cachet of being on that list creates for your business brand. We specialize in supporting local and small business to thrive, offering you complimentary advertising on multiple platforms.
A Chamber of Commerce is a private membership group, that advocates on behalf of the membership and promotes the goods and services of those who are registered members. Being a local entrepreneur can often be a daunting task, but being a Chamber member can give you reassurance that you are not alone and that your issues can be addressed, whether by training, networking with us or addressing your concerns at local levels and beyond.
Your business will garner greater exposure and opportunities to reach a growing network of like-minded business owners, residents and visitors alike.
No one will know you exist without you putting yourself out there. We are proud to offer you the best possible resource to help you succeed, but, as the old adage says, the more you participate, the greater the rewards. Be ready to attend a few networking gatherings. Make the most of everything a Chamber can offer you but, most importantly. Ask for the help you need. There is very often a perfect solution already awaiting you. With over 4,000 Chambers in operation across the U.S. and over three million businesses using them for their services, there is evidence that a Chamber of Commerce is ON YOUR SIDE. Call us today for details 941-639-3720.
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our Partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already online at www.puntagordachamber,com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to it’s max.”
Moving on now to our next events ...
Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 12 acts have been selected for our “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night. The overall winner will be selected that evening by a panel of five judges and you, the audience! Come support the acts and make new friends. Tickets are $25 plus fees and will shortly be available on www.gulftheater.org
We are also very pleased to announce that, after a COVID-19 break, Blues, Brews & BBQ is back in conjunction with our partners at Suncoast Beverage Group. On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., come to the History Park on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda for craft beer samplings, great music, great BBQ and so much more. Want the VIP experience? From 2 to 3 p.m., get to enter the event one hour early, to sample special VIP brews, selected for you! Tickets are now on sale at www,puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab.
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.