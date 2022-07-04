Owning your own business can be very daunting and stressful, especially in these turbulent times. Trying to predict which avenues to take and how much or how little inventory to carry is like looking into a crystal ball. A Chamber such as ours is here to assist you, as your partner, navigating you though these uncertain times.
Our networking events and one-on-one consultations are designed to help you, as we share best practices and offer you interaction with other business leaders and owners who all tread the same path as you do, so you can share experiences and opportunities.
Our networking events (Breakfast, Lunch and After Hours) each serve as an opportunity for you to meet folks who can assist you. They may be daunting at first, given the large attendance, but we have staff and diplomats to assist you to understand your needs and to get you to interact with the most appropriate people.
Chamber dues equate to less that $30 per month! This is a bargain based on the numerous programs we have to assist you in marketing and promotion of your business.
We are easy to deal with and our events are fun to attend, to encourage you to participate. The more you attend and put into the programs we have created, the more profitable your results will be. Don’t delay any longer. Come to part of the Chamber family that gets you noticed. Call us 941-639-3720 for more details.
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT
On Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 13 acts have been selected for our “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night. The overall winner will be selected that evening by a panel of five judges and you, the audience! Come support the acts and make new friends. Tickets are $25 plus fees and are available on www.gulftheater.org.
The acts include: Gator Wilderness Camp School (Music), David Obermeier (Comedy), Salty Paws (Music), Kaitlyn Carey (Film), Rachel Struebing & Monica Babcock (Music), Marianne Lilly (Poetry), Zarita Mattox (Singer), Jackie Stover & Team (Dance), Deanna Peden (Singer), Jimmy & The Ghost Flames (Comedy), Benjamin Strunk (Drummer), Whitney Grace (Singer) and Isaac James (Piano).
IT’S ALMOST TIME TO CELEBRATE
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
BLUE, BREWS & BBQ IS BACK!
We are also very pleased to announce that, after a COVID-19 break, Blues, Brews & BBQ is back in conjunction with our partners at Suncoast Beverage Group. On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., come to the History Park on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda for craft beer samplings, great music, great BBQ and so much more. Want the VIP experience? From 2 to 3 p.m., get to enter the event one hour early, to sample special VIP brews, selected for you! Tickets are now on sale at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab.
MINDI ABAIR HOLIDAY SHOW
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com. The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
MEMBER EVENTS THIS MONTH
• Tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. — 20th Anniversary celebration for Charlotte Bridal Boutique, located at 2395 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. (The general public is encouraged to attend. Simply call us by 4 p.m. today to RSVP.)
• July 13 starting at 7:15 a.m. – Business Over Breakfast at the Isles Yacht Club, including a candidate forum focused on the Airport Authority race between Eric Bretan and Robert Hancik. RSVP from members is required for catering purposes.
To RSVP to answer of these events, please contact us at least a day ahead by calling 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
