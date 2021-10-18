Punta Gorda, just like all other communities, has seen major changes, as the pandemic has affected us all. The resilience of our business community is amazing.
Taking a moment to reflect, we are truly blessed to live, work and play in this area. I personally have never experienced a place that is so welcoming and engaged in its future as we have here. Nowhere is the communication among city departments, our elected officials and our business leaders so easy to navigate. Sure, like any family, there are disagreements, but unlike any other place I know, resolving those issues and getting the opportunity to learn, educate and talk them through to better understand all sides of the debate is never easier than here.
My arrival was right at one of Punta Gorda’s darkest moments in history, as Hurricane Charley paid us all a visit. Looking out and seeing what this entire community has achieved together since then, is so very gratifying. No one person or entity did all of that work — instead, we all did.
Punta Gorda pride in our community is both alive and tangible in our daily lives.
As we continue on our journey forward, with so many new opportunities in our grasp, as a community, please make sure to reach out to our leadership to get the right information so we can all have the correct knowledge at our fingertips. The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will continue to be a resource to our whole community, representing its members and serving the community in and on which we are founded. By getting involved with us, you will forever be engaged in building the future of the place we so gratefully call home.
This coming Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., we are returning to the steps of the old Historic Courthouse on Taylor to present our Fall Downtown Bash, in the location of the Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music by The Tin Can Tourist Band, dancing in the streets, free admission and food, beer, wine, sodas, and water all for purchase. No coolers please. It’s been too long since we were able to present this type of event and it is a relief and pleasure to be able to conduct outdoor musical events once again. Bring your family and friends and enjoy a night outside, under the stars, with all the elements of a great street party, for people of all ages to enjoy.
On Oct. 27, we return to the Punta Gorda Event and Conference Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as we host another job fair in conjunction with CareerSource of Southwest Florida and The Daily Sun. For those looking for employment, this presents a great opportunity to get face time with a large number of businesses. Our last time out, we had more than 45 businesses in attendance and early numbers show a similar number this time around. If you are looking to hire, please contact us at 941-639-3720 to register. Only $50 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers. We provide the setup, pipe and drape: you bring your application forms and a board that shows the positions being offered. More than 400 people came out to the last one in August.
Our Business After Hours for this month will be hosted Tuesday at the Military Heritage Museum, Punta Gorda, starting at 5.30 p.m. If you are interested in attending, please call 941-639-3720 by noon to see if we can clear the waitlist for registration. Attendance is free to members and registered guests, but attendance is limited for this event to 75 people, so a call in is important.
Wine & Jazz for 2021 is still set for a return from Nov. 17-20. Stars such as Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selena Albright will be interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center are both socially-distanced, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com.
Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. For the Friday and Saturday night performances, instead of following the link to Ticketmaster, you can also call the Event Center during office hours and they can assist you directly: 941-833-5444.
We are also pleased to announce the return of our citywide garage sales, starting on Nov. 13 (8 a.m. to noon) in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These outdoor markets are incredibly popular. To be a vendor, the cost is $15 for two parking spaces (one for your car, one for your table of goods). Anyone bringing a trailer will need to pay for two spots to accommodate the trailer. Vendor reservations are required prior to the event by calling 941-639-3720. The market will operate every second Saturday of the month from November 2021 to May 2022. Is it time to have a clear out?
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
