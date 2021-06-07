John Wright, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce president, is normally the author of this weekly column. However, he is currently working his way through a much-deserved vacation. So, I thought I would use this opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who I have not had the pleasure to meet and to share a few observations I’ve recently made.
My name is Tara Zajas, and I am the newest member of the Punta Gorda Chamber team. The next question I usually get it “Where are you from?” To which my answer has always been “Jersey.” Which is an interesting answer because for more than 20 years, I have actually lived in various places throughout Lee and Collier counties. Yet, if you asked, Jersey was home.
Well, last summer, a job change brought me to Punta Gorda. Don’t get me wrong, I had been here before. I just had not spent much time here. After a few weeks, I walked into John’s office and asked how I could get involved with the chamber and the community, as a whole.
In previous years, I had worked closely with other area chambers and I thought I should get to know this one too. John recommended I sit in on the chamber’s Resource Development Committee meetings.
I was amazed how welcoming the committee chair, Alexia Martin, and the entire team were. It was inspiring to see local business leaders and owners who were engaged, optimistic and enthusiastic to not only work hard to better serve the business community, but to better all members of the community. I knew then that I wanted to be a part of this network, in some way.
What I didn’t know at the time was that a chance for me to do just that was right around that corner. The much-beloved Hazel Klossner announced her retirement, and I jumped at the opportunity to be part of this team in a more permanent way.
As I started to dive in, it became overwhelmingly obvious to me that Punta Gorda is about as unique as any old Florida city can be. Its natural beauty, unique hidden paths, treasured boutiques, multi-generational businesses, loyal residents and determined business owners can only be matched by the passionate people I see every day that make this city what it is.
For many years, I worked in an environment that had my team working in other parts of the state, other states entirely or even other time zones. Being part of a team that is sitting in the center of the hub that it is serving is refreshing. I forgot just how much more gets accomplished when everyone is a part of the community they are serving. It is surprising how much can be done over a networking event.
You know what else surprised me? The number of people who contact us looking for information about biking trails, restaurant recommendations, what hotel to stay at, what plumber to use, what medical provider to call, who makes the best margarita, where to get a Punta Gorda hat, who can fix their car … you get my point. We are the source for all things local. Why? Because we are about as local of a resource as you can get.
People trust us because we are embedded in this community. But here is why: It is because of our members. The Punta Gorda Chamber is made up of people, organizations, nonprofits, etc., that do business in Punta Gorda or want to network in Punta Gorda. Therefore, they are passionate about this city and that passion is contagious.
John is active on committees, board, councils, etc., to ensure that our members are represented fairly, well and often. I promise to follow his lead to represent this city and those who live, work and play here with as much passion and determination as he does. I also promise to help bring fun and exciting events to Punta Gorda, like Wine and Jazz Festival Week. Tickets to one of those nights this November are already sold out, so be sure to visit www.puntagordachamber.com to get yours before it’s too late.
The last observation I want to share comes with a thank you. From the day I started this position, or maybe even before, June Amara, our board chair, as well as the entire board has been welcoming and supportive. Our members have been generous with their kind words, our city leaders have brought me in and have encouraged me. The residents who have visited our downtown Punta Gorda office have made me believe me in a true community spirit again. It’s something I didn’t even know I missed until recently. It’s also the reason that when I’m asked “Where are you from,” my answers going to change.
Thank you, Punta Gorda.
Tara Zajas is the marketing and recruitment manager of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce tzajas@puntagorda-chamber.com.
