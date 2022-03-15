The dining-out experience, viewed from your seat, isn’t always pleasant anymore.
You just crawled along U.S. 41, and the stoplight timers sure don’t seem to match the volume.
You made a reservation, then learned that you still have to wait half an hour for your table. The party ahead of you lingered, their server can’t exactly toss them out, and you’re late because of traffic anyway.
“Where’s my table?” you think. “Things weren’t always like this. I should be treated better!”
Once seated, you can’t place a drink order right away because the servers are MIA. As you watch the clock, your patience wears thinner. You try to joke about the supply chain.
Placing your order, you learn that four menu items aren’t available ... because of supply-chain issues.
If you don’t lash out at your hapless server right now, or post a flaming review on social media later, consider yourself among the saintly few whom restaurant owners and staff truly appreciate.
No one’s asking that you abandon your standards. But everyone’s patience is wearing thin, and we need more of it if we’re all going to get along.
MORE PEOPLE, LESS PATIENCE
Anecdotal estimates hold that the local seasonal population is up 20% over previous years. Canadians are back, for one thing, and there's that influx of northern U-Hauls that were once reported to be moving in 1,000 people a day.
Florida is still attracting more new residents than any other state, according to December 2021 census figures.
A total 220,890 new residents moved to Florida from other states in the year ending July 1, 2021 — an average 605 new people every single day.
This year’s 14th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda, held March 6 at Laishley Park, nearly doubled its past attendance, from 3,000 to more than 5,000.
Every day, a flammable flood of visitors and newcomers — every one of whom seems to expect VIP treatment — pours into overworked, understaffed restaurants that really only want to do a good job.
FROM PLEAS FOR PATIENCE ...
Laurie Farlow’s understated assessment?
“It’s an interesting world now,” the Farlow’s on the Water co-owner mused.
Farlow, usually the very soul of tact, blurted, “Sometimes I’d like to tell people, ‘Hey, I’m not Amazon! Even they’re taking longer than they used to.’”
Then she pleaded, “For all the people visiting, we ask for patience. All we want to do is provide good service and a good experience for everyone. We’re just people taking care of people and doing the best we can.
“We had a record year last year, but we’re smashing those records now. All of a sudden, we’ve had to order two more cases of house Chard than before.
“We’re in a perfect storm with so many extra people in town. We’re excited they’re here, but it’s season and the supply chain is slow. Every day is a challenge. Every day I get hate email.
“And staffing problems aren’t because people don’t want to work. I’m constantly hiring. People who are working now are working because they want to.”
Matt Nemec, director of business development at Punta Gorda’s Wyvern Hotel, said, “It’s that time of year again when business is way bigger than most staffed establishments, and places are getting hammered by impatient patrons.
“You need to understand, for instance, that if you come in as a group of more than 20, you can’t all have your food at the same time.
“And even if we weren’t shorthanded with this influx of people, a half-hour’s wait this time of year wouldn’t be unusual. Don’t expect to make a 1 p.m. appointment if you’re sitting down for a noon lunch.”
... TO PUSHBACK
Vito Recchia, owner of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli and the regrettably shuttered Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana, said, “Bella was on an hour and a half wait on a Tuesday. Our volume has increased, our food costs have increased. But I don’t want to serve 1,000 guests and struggle. I want to serve 400 and know that I can give them my attention, cover my costs and make a profit.”
TJ Inman, general manager at Venice’s Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, expressed every owner’s frustration when he responded to another restaurant’s negative social media review.
“I've been in the restaurant business all my life,” he posted, “and never have I experienced such hate toward the people who actually want to work in the restaurant industry. They are totally unappreciated for what they are trying to do.
“I am sorry you had a bad experience, but think about this: The employees are doing the best they can with what they have. Some of them are doing the job of three or four people and not making a whole lot of money.
“I could sit at home, collect money from the government, answer my phone and probably make a lot more money than I make now, trying to keep my restaurant open so you have the privilege of eating out.”
Inman — who has to cover breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week with an exhausted staff — added, “I should have seven or eight cooks, I have three. I should have 12 to 14 servers, I have seven. I have one dishwasher, I should have four. I have two hosts, I should have seven.
“Please let that sink in before you bash these people who are trying their best. Have a little compassion for those who get up every day and work for pennies who do not have the privilege of going out to eat.”
Now you’ve heard the requests for patience.
If you can’t manage to comply, don’t continue to expect owners to take it.
They might start reviewing you back, like Will Levi at Nino’s in Punta Gorda.
The Brooklyn came out when Levi famously blasted a customer on social media recently.
“Know me,” he posted. “Please don’t ever threaten me or my staff with leaving a bad review on social media because we would not allow you to order off the kids’ menu. I welcome all types of reviews, but threatening us gets you banned from my place.”
