I’m sure you have all been on pins and needles waiting to see how our first in-person monthly meeting went last week. I can tell you that Jim Finch and his team at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center were so well prepared that we pulled it off without any problems while maintaining appropriate distances and best safety practices.
Yay us!
The trophy winners of our Best Face Masks Contest, sponsored by Gulfcoast Engraving, were: Most Unique — Quinton Hill, Century 21 Sunbelt; Best Business Branded — Carla Nix, Nix and Associates Real Estate; Most Beautiful — Barbara Cartwright, Anchored Stitches Embroidery; and finally, Most Flashy and Best of Show — Chris Brucci, Hampton Inn.
Congratulations to all, and please see our Facebook page for photos of the lucky winners.
We were also excited to welcome and present plaques to our newest chamber members: Amber Day, Day’s Complete Pool Service; Shea Louis, Century 21 Sunbelt Realty; and Tim Sandage, Coastal Expressions & Wine. Welcome to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, one and all.
Ribbon cuttings to resume
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is again scheduling ribbon cuttings for our wonderful new chamber members. Our staff representatives will come to your location with the iconic giant scissors and blue ribbon for your celebratory photo opportunity. Yes, there have been some needed modifications, and here’s how this works:
• We are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health social distancing and sanitary recommendations, including that face masks be worn.
• Schedule your special date and time by contacting Janet Caffee at 941-627-2222 or jcaffee@charlottecountychamber.org.
• We suggest 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursday for optimal attendance.
• If you wish, the chamber will publicize your event in our newsletters and on social media.
• We encourage you to invite your customers, prospective customers, neighbors and friends to join in your celebration.
• A great photo will be taken of your ribbon cutting with up to 10 people. The photo will be included in chamber promotional materials and social media. You will be provided with a complimentary copy of the photo … and your blue ribbon.
• If you choose to provide refreshments, they should be individually prepackaged and all beverages in bottles or cans only.
• Please review and follow the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce “Social Distancing and Health Safety Protocols.”
Our first ribbon cutting will be at Tint World in Port Charlotte this week. This will be a smaller-than-usual cutting of the ceremonial ribbon as we ease back in, but, they are hosting an amazing Grand Opening celebration all day Saturday. We encourage everyone to stop in, and I know I will be visiting as well. I need to get another look at their shiny new yellow Jeep.
We will also have our first Networking at Noon luncheon at Longhorn Steakhouse in Port Charlotte on July 8. Seating is limited, so please call us at 941-627-2222 to reserve your spot now.
Our monthly after-hours Business Card Exchange is another story. Those are all about mixing and mingling, handshakes and hugs, and conversations with new contacts. We would rather be safe than sorry, and do hope we can resume some semblance of an after-hours event soon.
It’s almost that time again
Speaking of Jeeps, yes, I’m a car person. And I’ve never had a Jeep before … hmm …
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlotte countychamber.org.
