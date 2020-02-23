The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 is proud to be “Running Towards the Future!” The 25 class members are actively planning events to raise the necessary funds for their selected class project. It is tradition for each Leadership Charlotte class to complete a class project which will have a lasting impact on the community.
Leadership Charlotte has been the signature program of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce since 1989. This informative (and fun) program provides an in-depth look at the many facets of our diverse and thriving community. The application process for the 25 seats begins in the spring each year. The selected participants for the nine-month program attend monthly day-long sessions … and also participate in a class project.
And 2020 is no different. Following a presentation by Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner Football and Cheerleading program, the class began developing a plan to replace the press box “building” at Charlotte County’s Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. The word “building” is in quotation marks because it is actually an old metal shipping container and a ladder. Folding chairs are hoisted to the top for evens which need announcers, scoreboard operators, officials, public address system operators, and/or photographers.
“We will be building a fully enclosed concrete press box to meet or exceed Florida building codes,” said Garrett Kizer with Charlotte Harbor Construction, and a Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 member. “It will be 12 feet by 25 feet with roll down shutters, and a minimum of 12 feet above the ground. The space underneath will also be able to be used, or later be enclosed for storage.”
According to Kizer, the county has plans for improvements to Carmalita Park, but those won’t be happening for several years. The park was built on 56 acres in 1975 with funds generated by Parks and Recreation Impact Fees and Ad Valorem Taxes. Amenities include a horse arena, five lighted softball fields, and two lighted football fields with practice fields. The park is home to the Charlotte Warriors and Charlotte BMX. The Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park is also an example of a community project made possible by the determination and commitment of private citizens, the generosity of the business community, and the support of local government. A previous Leadership Charlotte class project several years ago was to build the skate park concession stand.
“In the meantime,” Kizer said of the improvements planned down the road, “The press box is the most immediate need. We will also be establishing a grant for kids who want to participate in Charlotte County youth sports but don’t have the ability to pay.”
The project fundraising
With all wonderful projects and creative events comes the financial aspect, and Leadership Charlotte is no different. Class member Gaither Stephens, with the Gulf Coast Partnership, developed a new website for the class just for that purpose. It can be found at leadershipcharlottefl.com.
“The 2020 class of Leadership Charlotte is dedicated to promoting the health, wellness, and safety of the children of Charlotte County,” wrote Stephens on the website. “Join us at our ‘Easter Hop 5k Run and Fun Walk’ and our ‘Roaring 20s Speakeasy,’ take part in our ‘Spirit Wagon Raffle,’ or learn more about sponsoring our causes and events!”
Information on the website provides all of the details for supporting and attending the events. For additional questions, please contact the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 at info@LeadershipCharlotteFL.com.
Chamber member events
Last week was jam-packed so it will be nice to take a little bit of a breather this week. Of course I have probably now jinxed myself.
Our esteemed and dedicated board of directors will be meeting this evening as they continue to guide the success of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. And then on Thursday all of our chamber members are invited to the causal monthly networking event, the Business Card Exchange, held this time at the National Cremation Society, 2672 Tamiami Trail, #4b in Port Charlotte beginning at 5 p.m.
Confession update
You will be as relieved as I was to know that we not only had more than 600 registrants for our Facebook training event, but it was indeed a real Facebook thing!
Yes, we already knew that … but still.
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
