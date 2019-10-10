As we move into the holiday season and wait for the return of our neighbors who have been vacationing up north, we will all be getting busier. As we get busier, some folks seem to accomplish so much, and others, while in constant motion, never seem to make progress on their to-do list. Knowing and using time management tools could be the difference. Here are some time management techniques to help you use your time wisely and efficiently.
The first step in an effective time management program is to write down the task. That way you won’t forget and by writing it down you have created a to-do list. All good time management programs begin with a to-do list. A white board and sticky notes work great. Once you have your to-do list you need to prioritize and organize the tasks to make the best use of your time.
When prioritizing the list focus on results, not action, consider the quality of the outcome, not the quantity of tasks completed. Remember, the primary goal is to increase profits. When you get back to the white board, review your tasks and prioritize them using Steven Covey’s Time Management Matrix.
First, list what is urgent and important. These require your immediate attention. This is where your actions will be most effective. It’s called putting out fires. Once you’ve completed these tasks, put all your energy into the next list.
This list is what’s not urgent but important. These are the tasks that maintain and improve the quality of your business. They are often routine and proactive. Tasks on those lists could become “fires” if not addressed. The more you work on this list the more you will reduce the “fires” that need to be put out. Ask yourself, do I need to do this now?
The third list contains tasks that are urgent but not important. This is where most time is wasted. Things like unproductive meetings, interruptions, popular activities and the easy tasks will use 80% of your time but only produce 20% of the results you want. Ask, do I need to do this? Learn to say no and to delegate.
The final list contains those tasks that are not urgent and not important. These are mindless, time wasting activities that contribute nothing to the success of the business. The question here is, do I need to do this at all?
Now let’s organize the tasks on the second list. Gather, or “batch” similar tasks together. I’ve noticed that a lot of my tasks on this list are to send emails or make phone calls. For this example, create two columns on a white board. Title them email and phone calls. Put the tasks that apply into these columns. Now schedule time in your day to complete these tasks. One block of time for emails, another for phone calls. Create more “time blocks” as needed for other “batches.”
Always set aside several 10-minute blocks in your day to do nothing. Go outside, recharge your brain and your body and prepare for the next series of tasks.
Hopefully some of these tips can help you make the most of the time you have, even if it seems there is never enough.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
For more information on time management and assistance working in or on your business, request a mentor from Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost. Learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer, contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter; @charlottecscore
