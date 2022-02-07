The snowbirds and tourists are here and looking for things to do and places to go.
ZimSculpt opened last Friday at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens. Now through April 18, hundreds of stone sculptures crafted by Zimbabwean artists are on display throughout the grounds. Every piece is available for purchase and artists are on-site throughout the exhibition. Visit peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt or all 941-621-8200 for more information.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society have returned after a year hiatus. At 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday through March 29, take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Today’s tour is at capacity but you can book for next week and beyond.
The 8th Annual Short Film Festival returns to Punta Gorda on March 2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. We have tickets ($20) at the office for you, should you prefer to collect and pay in person, rather than online. We are located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, on the corner of Marion and Sullivan (parking behind the building or on side street) and are open Monday-Friday, 9-4. Payment by check or cash please. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on March 2. Show starts at 7 p.m. Get your tickets now.
Mark your calendars for Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand, a new family-friendly event on Saturday, April 2 on the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Musical guests will include Michael Hayman’s Hibiscus Band, Tropical Avenue and John Patti Group. The party on the lawn will benefit 10 of our local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique Margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition.
The winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands. The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 for every time the drink is purchased. (Do you want to add that we’re looking for more sponsors in addition to Gettel of Charlotte County, TIME Realty Services, Friendly Floors and WhitCo Insurance Agency.)
On the Punta Gorda Chamber calendar this week:
Business Over Breakfast at Tamiami Tavern at 7:15 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 9) hosted by Connect Print and Promotions LLC.
Also tomorrow, a ribbon-cutting at J. Meraki Beauty Emporium at 133 W. Marion Ave. at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be a ribbon cutting on Thursday for the grand rebranding of Chelsea Place Seniorcare to ActivAge Daytime Senior Care at 5:30 p.m.
