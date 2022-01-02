Little shop-and-eat pockets are coalescing all over downtown Punta Gorda.
PG Social House was among the first recent micro-malls. It combines sweet shop, playspace and décor store on the corner of Cross Street and W. Marion Avenue.
Soon its owners, the enterprising Scott sisters, Carissa and Alicia, will add 264 on Marion Ave., a fresh market and boutique, in the historic former Cubby’s Homemade Ice Cream building.
MAGIC, UNFILTERED
Downtown Punta Gorda also has a new shop with whimsical stuff like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Plus coffee, home-baked pastries and, starting Feb. 1, homemade quiche, soups, salads and sandwiches.
Unfiltered is so much like home that they welcome you inside for a cup of coffee just about any time you poke your head in the door.
Associate Cassie Bock, who sometimes stays in a back apartment, said, “I feel like this actually is my home.”
“We bunked back there for a year,” said owner/founder Geanie Folder, laughing. “Sometimes we leave the door open even after we close. It’s like being at home, and people just come by.”
Her first such bohemian shop opened last March 5 in a turn-of-the-century Bartow brickfront. COVID-19 forced it to close 10 days later.
“Unfiltered Bartow was meant to be 100% retail driven,” Folder explained. “When we closed, we had to make a living and didn’t do much retail. So we ended up being food heavy.
“But when we started in Punta Gorda, we went back to our original roots: one-third retail, one-third food, one-third event space.”
Unfiltered Punta Gorda opened just in time for Christmas shoppers — at first serving only retail and coffee, then coffee and home-baked goodies — in the 1920s Taylor Road bungalow last occupied five years ago by café/gift shop Two Thrifty Girls.
Unfiltered has the same browse appeal, but more beat and beautiful.
Bock and faux finisher/muralist Linda Cassels covered every inch of it in warm or dark desert tones, giant blossoms, even a moonstruck roseate spoonbill.
“I always envisioned two things,” Folder continued. “First and foremost, a space that you could call home, modeled after my own home. If you had friends and family come through that door, what would that look like? I also pictured something like (boho-chic clothing chain) Anthropologie with a coffee bar.
“Our business is experience-based, so everything should be an experience for you when you come in the door.”
Next to the front door hangs a 3D Alice in Wonderland shadowbox that reads “Welcome to Wonderland.” Beneath it, two orange wicker swing-seats padded with faux fur. Inside, candlesticks, baskets, paintings, silk kimonos, journals and a claw-foot bathtub full of pink and gold bubbles.
In the open-air space between Unfiltered and next-door Pizza Gorda are a giant pink teacup, tables, chairs and sofas for outdoor gatherings. The place has already seen its first private party and can hardly wait to have more.
“I just love a party,” said Folder, who plans specialty dessert nights and a monthly dinner with 40 reservation-only spots.
The first dinner — Alice in Loverland — is planned for Valentine’s Day, with an outdoor movie and accessories like top hats for guests.
In an aptly quirky serendipity, both Unfiltered cafés happen to sit across the street from a Wells Fargo Bank and beside a pizza place.
“That’s just what we’ll look for in our next location,” Folder joked.
Unfiltered Punta Gorda ($), 813-481-1234, 321 Taylor Road, is trial-opening Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 7 p.m., over the next 30 days. Beer and wine license is on the way.
MORE DOWNTOWN EDI-BOWLS
Already celebrating its first anniversary in Herald Court Centre, The Refindery Market is another shop filled with what one customer described as “cool stuff hand-collected by cool people.”
Packed floor to ceiling with vintage jewelry, furniture, art, pottery and clothing, it looks like the kind of antique shop that’s always been there.
Already flanked on either side by Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine and Punta Gorda Coffee & Tea, it will soon be surrounded by even more eats — these, good for you.
The last healthy-food choice in Herald Court, Fresh Power Smoothies & Sandwiches, moved to Wood Street.
Then, in an April City Council meeting, City Manager Greg Murray reported, “We have a five-year lease for a fresh-cuisine type eatery (in the former Subway), specializing in poke bowls and other healthy alternatives, which makes it more of a destination in a walking area.”
Due to predictable equipment delays, Gorda Bowls will have taken nearly 10 months to open, but Jamie and Lee Richardson, of nearby Leroy’s Southern Kitchen-Bar, will soon bring downtown another healthy fast-cazh option.
“Working with the Red Sox like Lee does, the nutritional end of things has always been something we’ve enjoyed,” said Jamie. “But when you want a quick, healthy lunch, what do you do? We decided to do it ourselves.”
Once open, Gorda Bowls will offer savory poke and fruity açai build-your-own bowls, as well as fresh-squeezed juices and smoothies.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
