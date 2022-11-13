Our business community is the backbone of Charlotte County. We all know, without a thriving business community, many other elements or factors suffer due to lack of economic development. The more I think about shopping local, it has never been more pertinent to do so now. So many of our local businesses are doing everything they can to recover from Hurricane Ian along with Tropical Storm Nicole. Regardless of the product or service needed, refer to our 2023 Community Guide and Business Directory. It has everything you need to know about Charlotte County, and it contains a complete categorized list of our 1,000 plus members. You can easily pick one up at our chamber office or have full access to our digital online version (charlottecountychamber.org).
There are so many beneficial reasons to “shop local”: drive economic growth, community support, social engagement, meeting independent business owners, instant satisfaction, enhanced shopping experience, support nonprofits, better service, and the list goes on.
The bottom line: When you Shop Charlotte…Shop Local it is a win-win situation. You get a great buying experience, the owners and their employees get their livelihood, and the money stays in the community!
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: Phoenix Services. Program: Disaster Relief Summit. Guest speakers: Carrie Walsh, Human Services Development Director, and a representative from SBA/FEMA. This will be a great setting to get informed and understand the different resources available.
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Boxdrop Mattress (Grand Opening): 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snacks, wine and soda provided. Mattress specials and giveaways. Registration is requested.
First Impressions Foundation (5 Year Anniversary Celebration): 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 318 Tamiami Trail, #228, Punta Gorda (across from Icehouse Pub/2nd floor). Refreshments provided. Registration is requested.
Special Events
44th Annual Chamber Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 1:30 p.m. Parade theme: Fishing you a Merry Christmas. Complete your Entry Form today. The parade starts at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center then heads south to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. What a great way to promote your business in front thousands of spectators lining the sidewalks. Prizes will be awarded to the best: Float (flatbed, trailer), decorated car/truck, and marching/performance unit. Our parade is open to all businesses — $35 per entry for a for-profit business and $20 per entry for a nonprofit organization. To complete your entry form, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Deadline for all entries is Friday, Nov. 18.
12th Annual Business Expo (Hottest Business Day in Paradise): 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Imagine, marketing your business in an 8’ x 10’ booth (piped/draped) and having 1,000-plus visitors and residents see the products and services you provide. You will have the opportunity to see more folks in a matter of 5 hours than you may see in a month. This will be an excellent environment for maximum business exposure for sales, lead generation and develop great connections. Plus, there will be 107 other exhibitors for business-to-business to develop client/customer relationships. To reserve your booth or secure your sponsorship today, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Toys for Tots: Once again, our Chamber is a dropoff location site for new unwrapped toys for the youth in our community who are in need. Please feel free to come by our office to drop off the much needed toys. Toys will be collected through Friday, Dec. 16. There is no better way to put a smile on a
child’s face during Christmas time than receiving a brand new toy. The chamber is located at 2702 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.