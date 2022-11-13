Our business community is the backbone of Charlotte County. We all know, without a thriving business community, many other elements or factors suffer due to lack of economic development. The more I think about shopping local, it has never been more pertinent to do so now. So many of our local businesses are doing everything they can to recover from Hurricane Ian along with Tropical Storm Nicole. Regardless of the product or service needed, refer to our 2023 Community Guide and Business Directory. It has everything you need to know about Charlotte County, and it contains a complete categorized list of our 1,000 plus members. You can easily pick one up at our chamber office or have full access to our digital online version (charlottecountychamber.org).

There are so many beneficial reasons to “shop local”: drive economic growth, community support, social engagement, meeting independent business owners, instant satisfaction, enhanced shopping experience, support nonprofits, better service, and the list goes on.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

