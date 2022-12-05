John Wright

Wright

At last week’s Chamber luncheon, we got to meet a bunch of new members, who all got to present themselves to one of the largest lunch gatherings we have hosted.

Among those new members were a couple who had joined the Chamber recently but were then forced to close due to Hurricane Ian damage. The idea hit us straight away — invite them to an open house at our office, so they can at least get one opportunity to sell some of their merchandise to their loyal clients.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

