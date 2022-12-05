At last week’s Chamber luncheon, we got to meet a bunch of new members, who all got to present themselves to one of the largest lunch gatherings we have hosted.
Among those new members were a couple who had joined the Chamber recently but were then forced to close due to Hurricane Ian damage. The idea hit us straight away — invite them to an open house at our office, so they can at least get one opportunity to sell some of their merchandise to their loyal clients.
Immediately, a new event was born. On Friday, Dec. 9, we’ll open our doors for a day of local shopping in the chamber office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., exclusively to two retailers that have no home in town this holiday season: Sea Grape Gallery and Hipnotique.
Do a little bit of your holiday shopping, knowing you are keeping it local as well as helping local store owners to feel the love! Call 941-639-3720 for details.
Mindi Abair Is Coming To Town
Next week, we are thrilled to be bringing Mindi Abair back to Punta Gorda for a jazzy night of holiday music at the Punta Gorda Event Center. Mindi — a crowd favorite of Punta Gorda — will also be featuring Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley in a fabulous line-up of jazz artists, all performing in Mindi’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas” tour on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster (fees apply) or by calling the Event Center directly during operating hours on 941-833-5442. We heartily thank Gettel of Charlotte County and the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau for their support, allowing us to bring a show of this caliber to our city. We can think of no better way of getting into the Holiday Spirit than this event. Mindi Abair is a true fan of this area and has long wanted to bring her holiday tour here — and finally it is happening. Hope to see you there!
Gardens Aglow
Another great holiday event on the horizon is Gardens Aglow at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens on Riverside Drive. Each year this event gets bigger and brighter with thousands of lights and special activities over the course of 12 nights of celebration, including a walking tour amongst twinkling and animated light displays, snowmaking machines with selfie photo spots, visits from the Big Man and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, Smores and so much more. Gardens Aglow will operate Dec. 4-7, 11-14 and 18-21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance from www.peacerivergardens.org
Toy Drives
The Punta Gorda Chamber at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda is hosting both The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes and Valerie’s House Toy Drives for those in need this Holidays. If you would like to drop of an unwrapped toy for either or both, we are accepting your gifts until Dec. 9 between the hours of 9 to 4. Thank you for helping others in our community that need our help especially at this time of year.
We continue to send out regular emails to our database group, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. If your business is a Chamber Member (or not), we’ll add your details to the list free of charge! Our offices are open 9 to 4 and you are welcome to drop by and use our internet, phones and a/c.
This season, please remember to support our local business community, who are indeed the backbone of our area. They need your patronage more than ever right now, so please KEEP IT LOCAL.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.