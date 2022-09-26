John Wright

Wright

September is traditionally the slowest month of the year for businesses in our area. As we reach the end of the month, we are grateful to see that commercial activity has remained steady for the month, with a noticeable increase in traffic already.  

Our Saturday Farmers’ Market extends to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of October until the last Saturday of April, giving you more time to enjoy the market and its vendors.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments