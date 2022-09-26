September is traditionally the slowest month of the year for businesses in our area. As we reach the end of the month, we are grateful to see that commercial activity has remained steady for the month, with a noticeable increase in traffic already.
Our Saturday Farmers’ Market extends to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of October until the last Saturday of April, giving you more time to enjoy the market and its vendors.
All indications are that international travel to our area will increase in the coming months —especially the Canadian market — given release from COVID restrictions.
We have a whole lot to look forward to. There are pressures on the European market, with declines in currency values and fears of spikes in heating oils and gas rise this winter, but those able to travel will be looking at Florida as the perfect respite from a European winter.
This is also the season to reach out to our small business owners and celebrate their existence by patronizing their businesses and acknowledging their enormous contribution to our community and support of other businesses, whether for or not profit.
I would also like to thank Rachel Keesling and Bill Dryburgh for speaking at our September Business over Breakfast, that allowed our membership to get to know both of their platforms and become more versed their priorities should they be elected to City Council in November.
As citizens of the city, it is our role to engage with them both and make an accurate assessment of which matches our own personal beliefs. This is a nonpartisan race. At the same time, it is a race crucial to the future of our community, so get engaged, we beseech you. Anyone within the city of Punta Gorda will be eligible to vote, regardless of the district you live in.
UPCOMING MEMBER EVENTS
The networking luncheon at Hurricane Charley’s has been moved to Oct. 5 due to Hurricane Ian. Networking starts at noon with lunch and the speaker program starting at 12:30 p.m. $20 per person — payment either inline at www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link or by calling us at 941-639-3720. Don’t linger, while seats remain. These events are wildly popular.
Just around the corner is our Oct. 22 return of Blues, Brews and BBQ at its original home at the History Park on Shreve Street. Come sample craft ales from around the country, enjoy great live Blues music and purchase a big hunk of BBQ to round off your day.
Tickets are available now on www.puntagordachamber.com using the Shop Chamber link, where you will also find the link to Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas” Tour, coming to Punta Gorda on Tuesday Dec. 13. Never before have we been able to host her Christmas tour, but this year we did it.
Bringing two of her accomplished friends, this will be a holiday night to remember, starting at 7 p.m. A special wine tasting with Mindi and her hubby Eric is also available starting at 5 p.m. that same day at the Event Center.
Just added this week, we are delighted to be hosting a Dinner and One-Woman Show starring Whitney Grace, winner of our recent “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” show. Whitney was a true crowd favorite and swept the scoreboard with high marks from everyone. The dinner show is Monday, Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda and sponsored by GrandCare Plus. Tickets for the show and dinner (Southern Supper that includes salad, fried chicken, biscuits, meatloaf, mash’n’gravy and dessert) are $45 and available in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling us during office hours on 941-639-3720. This will be a great way to get your Thanksgiving Week off to a swinging start!
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com. Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.