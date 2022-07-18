GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT
On Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 13 acts have been selected for our “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night. The overall winner will be selected that evening by a panel of five judges and you, the audience! Come support the acts and make new friends. Tickets are $25 plus fees and are available on www.gulftheater.org.
The acts include: Gator Wilderness Camp School (Music), David Obermeier (Comedy), Salty Paws (Music), Kaitlyn Carey (Film), Rachel Struebing & Monica Babcock (Music), Marianne Lilly (Poetry), Zarita Mattox (Singer), Jackie Stover & Team (Dance), Deanna Peden (Singer), Jimmy & The Ghost Flames (Comedy), Benjamin Strunk (Drummer), Whitney Grace (Singer) and Isaac James (Piano).
2023 PUNTA GORDA CHAMBER VISITORS AND MEMBER GUIDE -- NEW LOOK, NEW CONTENT!
When the 2023 Visitors and Members Guide hits the streets this December it will be better than ever. With a distribution of 40,000, it is prominently displayed at the Punta Gorda Airport (we restock twice a week!) and it has high visibility at local events, real estate offices, area businesses and throughout the community. The guide is also available 24/7 as a flipbook on puntagordachamber.com. Chamber members can reserve their ad space now and save 15% until Sept. 2. There is no better time to join the Punta Gorda Chamber for the added exposure! Call today, 941-639-3720.
IT’S ALMOST TIME TO CELEBRATE
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS TODAY
Starting at 5:30 p.m., our July Business After Hours will be held at Michael Saunders & Co. located at 101 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Members can RSVP by calling 941-639-3720. Remember to bring a gift to promote your business in the drawing.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
