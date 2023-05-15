Starting a new business can be an exciting and challenging experience. There are many steps to consider, from developing a business plan to securing funding to finding customers. Fortunately, there are resources available to help new entrepreneurs navigate the process. One such resource is the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization that supports member businesses. Our mission is to promote economic growth by advocating for businesses, providing networking opportunities, and offering business support services. For entrepreneurs looking to start a new business, membership in the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is a valuable resource.
One way the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce can help entrepreneurs is by introducing new business owners to successful Chamber members. These are experienced business owners who can provide guidance and support. They can offer advice on everything from developing a business plan to marketing and advertising to managing finances. Having a Chamber member/mentor can be invaluable for new entrepreneurs, as they can provide a sounding board for ideas and help entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls.
Another way the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce can help a new business owner entrepreneur is by providing networking opportunities. The Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly events and meetings where new business Chamber members can connect with other business owners and potential customers. These events can be a terrific way to build relationships and get the word out about your new business.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members offer a wide variety of business support services. These may include access to office space, legal or accounting services, or marketing and advertising support. These services can be particularly valuable for entrepreneurs who are just starting out and may not have the resources to hire full-time staff.
Starting a new business can be a daunting task, but the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce can help make the process smoother and more manageable. With over 1,000 successful business owners ready to share their expertise to networking opportunities to member business support resources, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce can provide the support and guidance that new entrepreneurs need to succeed. To learn more about Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce membership benefits, contact Jami Joannes, Director of Business Development at 941-627-2222 or jjoannes@charlottecountychamber.org.
Chamber Activities
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, May 17 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: Hotwire Communications. Program: Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, presented by Annette Bales, Executive Director of Sales, Services & Experience. Quarterly New Member Orientation immediately following our program. Come on out and get informed about the amazing world class resort, opening in the fall. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at Lake Michigan Credit Union, 2120 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Steve Lineberry is the President of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is the owner of Premier Photographic Events.
