Steve Lineberry

Starting a new business can be an exciting and challenging experience. There are many steps to consider, from developing a business plan to securing funding to finding customers. Fortunately, there are resources available to help new entrepreneurs navigate the process. One such resource is the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization that supports member businesses. Our mission is to promote economic growth by advocating for businesses, providing networking opportunities, and offering business support services. For entrepreneurs looking to start a new business, membership in the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is a valuable resource.


   

Steve Lineberry is the President of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is the owner of Premier Photographic Events.

