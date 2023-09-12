I have long advocated that we should all take social media announcements with a pinch of salt and that we should go to the source for the correct information. Last week, I was accused of cancelling last year’s Halloween festivities. As flattering as it might be to think we hold such sway, it is simply not true. If you may recall, in the aftermath of Ian, there was a large debris field still to be picked up around town, and our city leaders “suggested” that trick-or-treaters seek alternative areas to celebrate it. The good news for this year is Halloween will go ahead as previously planned, barring any change in the condition of our historic district. Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny have also been in touch and I have their green light too!
This coming Saturday, our sell-out annual awards’ dinner is set to take place at the Isles Yacht Club, starting at 6 p.m. with cocktail hour, followed by dinner and the awards’ ceremonies. We will take this opportunity to thank ALL of our Partners in Action for 2023, say a fond farewell to Cherie George, who has served an amazing year as Chair for us, as she passes her baton (and bat!) to Marjorie Benson of Friendly Floors. All of our 17 Business of the Years will be honored that evening, with the winners also announced that night. The theme this year is simply: “It’s a Jungle out there!” Play with that as you will. It’s been a crazy year, with many things to celebrate and be thankful for. Next Tuesday, return to this column to read who the lucky winners of the prestigious Donna Heidenreich Awards were. As a reminder, here are the finalists this year: The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, Big Shot Marketing & Design, C.A.R.E. of Charlotte County, Chapman Insurance, Charlotte County Clerk of the Court, David Sussman Photography, Dream Med Spa and Salon, Kaith Lutheran Church, Gator Wilderness Camp School, J Meraki Beauty Emporium, PicklePlex of Punta Gorda, Punta Gorda Airport, ShorePoint Health, SWFL Honor Flight, Tamiami Tavern, UnWined and the Visual Arts Center. Congratulations to them all for being finalists and playing such an important part of what this area represents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.