If you thought I had been socially distancing a little too much last week, I really did have a reason for mentioning planes, skywriters and blimps above the previous column. A large chunk of the article must have disappeared into cyberspace between my keyboard and the Sun, so here I am to fill in the gap.
Businesses in focus
If there was a way to splash the names and logos of our open businesses around every corner of Charlotte County, it would have already be done. We would love to have magical ways of promoting them during this unique time. Anyone who has access to any of the previously mentioned flying machines, kindly give me a jingle.
Meanwhile, here is a little bit of information about a few of our operating businesses, which were selected completely at random:
Radiology Regional continues serving Charlotte County. The diagnostic imaging services provided remain vital components of health care in the community. They are committed to keeping the health and safety of their patients and staff their top priority. They have the following measures in place for safety: Staff members elevated their infection control procedures; Increased disinfection of surfaces; Hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting spray available for general use; Non-essential guests accompanying patients must wait outside; Patients with a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath are to reschedule. For questions, contact Radiology Regional at 239-936-2316.
And yes, buying a home is still an option right now. Toby Lynn helps get the right mortgage program for your sister, parents, or best buddy. Toby makes the process easy from pre-qualifying to closing. She specializes in happy, smooth, and on-time closings. Call Toby Lynn, branch manager of The Mortgage Firm at 941-356-6579, or visit ThePerfectMortgage Solution.com
Chelsea Place Homecare is open for homemakers, companions, light housecleaning, meal preparation, showers and dressing, toilet and transferring, medication reminders, shopping and errands. No minimum hours and their services are available all day and night. For more information, call 941-979-5288
Murdock Stones Etc. knows many are stuck at home and would like to work outside. They are giving all Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members five dollars off per cubic yard on any of their bulk materials through the month of April. They open for zero contact driveway deliveries to residential customers and phone ahead ordering for landscapers and contractors. They are located at 590 Prineville St. in Port Charlotte (by the Sun Flea Market) and 7621 Sawyer Circle (off Gasparilla Road. Look for the World’s Largest Mailbox.) For more information, call 941-629-6651 or visit murdockstonesetc.com.
Virtual recap
Our live “Lunch & Learn” virtual webinar was a hit last week. Peter Keating from the Florida Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University addressed several major topics for the attendees. As one of our regional experts, he has graciously invited anyone with business questions to contact him personally at plkeating3@embarqmail.com or on his cell phone at 941-916-5589. With the way things are changing, you might want to keep that contact number in with your phone “favorites.”
I couldn’t help wondering if anyone secretly played along with our new chamber bingo game during the call. Several were crossed off my list, but we weren’t Zoom-bombed. Maybe next time!
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 95th year, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlotte countychamber.org.
