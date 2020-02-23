Sometimes you can eat nonstop from one end of Laishley Park to the other. Next week will be no exception.
One of Punta Gorda’s food fests, being held next Monday, is brand new, but scheduled to return on the last Sunday in February for the next five years. The other is well established and celebrating its 13th annual event on Sunday.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY VEG FEST
Finding vegan-friendly dining options in carnivorous Charlotte County can be a challenge.
When plant-based lifestyle proponent Mike Young of Naples recently tried to find a lunch spot in Punta Gorda, his choices were limited.
“We aim to change that,” he said.
Young, who’s been vegan for six years, founded the fast-growing aPlantBasedDiet.org, a 501©(3) nonprofit which aims to improve lives with a whole-foods, organic, plant-based diet — avoiding not just the meat, fish, shellfish and poultry avoided by vegetarians, but also dairy and eggs.
SWFL Veg Fest in Bonita Springs is aPlantBasedDiet’s biggest annual event, thronged by nearly 20,000 in its first year. The nonprofit has more than 9,000 Facebook followers. Its Facebook group, VeganSWFL.org, boasts over 4,500 members and now co-hosts hundreds of free events. Its free regional Veg Fests have taken root outside the state as far north as New England.
The organization’s next big step is the first annual, free Charlotte County Veg Fest, coming to Laishley Park on Mar. 2.
What should you expect at a Veg Fest?
Event organizer Young said, “It’s a free outdoor festival, with vendors including Richard’s Foodporium and Arekie, a Latin/Indian food truck. So, it has a fun vibe. Vegan people are really into their pets, so you can bring your dog. There’s a kids’ play area. We’ll have live music all day. Eco-friendly electric cars will be on display. We’ll show the movie ‘The Game Changers’ at 10 a.m. Dr. Michael Greger will speak at noon and sign copies of his New York Times Best Sellers ‘How Not to Die’ and ‘How Not to Diet.’”
Dr. Greger is the foremost expert in evidence-based nutritional science and the biggest name in the plant-based movement.
Among other speakers is Port Charlotte cardiologist Dr. Jami Dulaney, who changed her practice to focus on reversing lifestyle ailments like diabetes and heart disease through plant-based nutrition.
“The Charlotte County Veg Fest will be a great educational opportunity to show the benefits of a vegan diet for health, the environment and the animals,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to hear from experts in the field.”
Young explained, “At all our events we try to feature local proponents of the plant-based movement, like Dr. Dulaney and Dr. Ronald Knaus, a St. Petersburg psychiatrist who’ll speak on the impact of a plant-based lifestyle on brain health.
“But having Dr. Greger speak, free, is such a big deal that we’re holding the event on a Monday because that was his only available date.
“Until now we haven’t had much presence in Charlotte County. We’re hoping this event will jump-start one.”
Charlotte County Veg Fest will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 2, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda.
TASTE OF PUNTA GORDA AND BEYOND
The 13th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond will have more tastes than ever this year, all competing for three celebrity judges’ votes.
Event director and Punta Gorda Rotary president James Williams has drawn 80 vendors and 35 restaurant participants from all over Charlotte County, many for the first time: 3 Pepper Burrito, Café Creole, Caribbean Oriental, Carmelo’s, Cuban Taste, Curry & Kabab, Dean’s South of the Border, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, Fin Sushi & Grill, Flavors of India, F.M. Don’s, Grill at 1951, Hurricane Charley’s, IceHouse Pub, Isles Yacht Club, Italia, La Fiorentina, Metro Diner, Mi Gallo, Monty’s, Patsy’s Caribbean Delight, Penny’s Restaurant, Phil’s 41, Pho Saigon, Plaza Mexico, Punta Gorda Diner, Rossini, Sabor a mi Tierra, Smoke’n Pit Bar-B-Q, Sonny’s BBQ, Soup Jungle Café, Thee Purple Potato, Twin Isles Country Club, Village Fish Market and Wally’s Southern Style BBQ.
On the outskirts of Restaurant Row are snacks, sweets and drinks from The Bean on 41, Big Lemon, Concessions for a Cause, Crepesicle Queens, Gilded Grape Winery, Mr. Ed’s Shaved Ice, Nana B’s Bakery, Orlando’s Gourmet Catering, Pelican’s Snowballs, Sunny Days Ice Cream, Tropical Islands Popcorn and Uncle Louie’s Italian Ice.
Tickets ($5 for 12 and over) are needed only for admission and beverages. Food vendors take cash for $1 to $3 tastes, and there’s an ATM on site.
Entertainment by the Charlotte High Silver King Jazz Band, Tiki Tom & AJ and The BoogieMen.
Net proceeds benefit the Punta Gorda Rotary Club & Foundation.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond is at Laishley Park, Mar. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Green Hibiscus Trolley will run from downtown parking to Laishley Park and connect to the City Marketplace boat show.
