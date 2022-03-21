What a week that was.
Our After Hours last week at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens drew a crowd the likes of which we have not enjoyed since pre-COVID times. Over 100 members, many of whom have joined the PG Chamber in recent months, gathered for a great networking opportunity.
We shall also be attending a new feature for chamber members, a monthly Master Class for a small group of members who gather, starting the first Friday in June from 9:30-10:30 a.m., to meet and have a more intimate networking experiencing with fellow business owners topped off business guidance, given on specific topics that affect every business, whether new or old. Topics will include marketing, selling tools, HR, insurance, social media, managing your online reviews and much more – a different but relevant topic every month presented by a chamber member IN THE KNOW. Watch for the invite if you are already a member, or call 941-639-3720 to get more info.
Last week, we welcomed Ohana Skincare and Beauty, 1105 Taylor, Road Punta Gorda, to the chamber. We encourage you to check them out for yourselves. Welcome to the family.
Mark your calendars for "Harboritaville, Toes In the Sand," a new family-friendly event on the Great Lawn at the T.T. Tiki Bar at Four Points By Sheraton. It's 12:30-6:30 p.m. April 2. Musical guests include Michael Hayman’s Hibiscus Band, John Patti Group and Tropical Ave.
The party on the lawn will benefit 10 of our local nonprofits that will be promoting their causes, serving their own unique Margaritas and competing in a hula skirt dance-off competition. The 10 “finalists” have now gone through their training and have made the final “cut": Animal Welfare League, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, PGI Civic Association, Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, Peace River Wildlife Sanctuary, The Fred Lang Foundation, USA Dance Chapter 6126, Meals of Wheels of Charlotte County, Valerie’s House and Gulfshore Medical Foundation.
The lucky winning drink of the day will be based on voting by attendees purchasing the Margarita Row tickets/wristbands. The hotel/tiki will serve the winning margarita for one year and give the nonprofit $1 every time the drink is purchased.
Do you want your party to enjoy the VIP experience? Tables of eight can be reserved for $400, which includes your own server to bring food and drink of your choice (cash bar). Just want to sample the margaritas and vote? Those wristbands are $25. Call 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4). The Margarita tasting contest will commence at 12:30 p.m. The winners will be announced from the main stage.
The hula dancing contest will commence on the main stage between the performances of John Patti and Tropical Ave at approximately 4:15 p.m. Ten hula “ringers" will strut their stuff and get your vote accordingly. There will also be a best island-theme costume contests with prizes.
The whole afternoon will be a celebration of these nonprofits, as we party “Punta Gorda-style” on the lawn to great music with great friends.
To kick the proceedings off around noon, the Royal Order of the Ponce De Leon Conquistadors will do their annual re-enactment and proclamation of their landing in Punta Gorda.
Grab a chair, gather your friends and make your way down to a great musical party to celebrate life here in paradise! Entrance is free.
ZimSculpt opened recently at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens. Now through April 18, hundreds of stone sculptures crafted by Zimbabwean artists are on display throughout the grounds. Every piece is available for purchase and artists are on-site throughout the exhibition. Visit peacerivergardens.org/zimsculpt or call 941-621-8200 for more information.
ON OUR CALENDAR
Wednesday at noon, Networking Luncheon at Charlotte High School. Sold out.
March 29 at 5:30 p.m., Ribbon cutting for David Sussman Photography at the new studio. To RSVP and get address, please call 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
