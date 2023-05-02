Our networking lunch last week at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center had a packed house to hear a variety of FEMA departments reporting on the progress they have made in Charlotte County since Ian paid us a visit.
They also painted the picture of what is still ongoing, with the reassurance that they will be with us for the long run, until it appears their assistance is no longer required.
For anyone unable to attend last week and still in need for either residential or commercial advice, please give us a call at 941-639-3720 and we’ll ensure you are connected to the best department to handle your inquiry.
SBA loans are still available for businesses impacted by the storm, but it is important to get a claim started as soon as possible to ensure the best passage for claim processing. They are here to help wherever they can, so please remember this assistance is available to you all.
DOWNTOWN BASH
May is upon us as the PG Chamber starts to plan its activities this summer. First up will be our May 27 Downtown Bash featuring the music of Tropical Avenue. The bash will take place in the same location as the Saturday Farmers’ Market on the corner of Olympia and Taylor in downtown Punta Gorda. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and rolls to 9 p.m. on the steps of the Old Historic Courthouse.
Pack a lawn chair and join the fun. Food, beer, wine and sodas will be available for purchase. There is no admission fee. Strictly no coolers please. This event will not impede the Farmers’ Market that same morning in the same location.
A special thanks to our sponsors: APC Roofing, AMS Floors, J. Meraki Beauty Emporium and MD Pressure Cleaning and Soft Wash. Come dance the night away, the Punta Gorda way! Grab your friends and come see what’s new and exciting in and around the city. For further details, please call 941-639-3720.
GOLF TOURNAMENT WITH A TWIST
On June 17, our annual Laird’s Chamber golf tournament will be doing something very different this year, as we visit Top Golf in Fort Myers. Imagine a golf tournament with no need for clubs!
Noon-3 p.m., we’ll run our tournament from the comfort of one of their range “lodges” – rain or shine. Come and experience the whole Top Golf package, that includes lunch, prizes and festivities.
No need to lug clubs, balls or golf shoes – TopGolf supplies everything you’ll need. Each “lodge” can host teams up to 6 people, but if you don’t have six people, no worries. We’ll accommodate individuals and smaller groups by combining participants together so you can meet new friends and have a blast.
Entry fee is $80 per person – all inclusive. Book your excursion now by calling us on 941-639-3720 or visiting www.puntagordachamber.com to register.
There is no better way to thank your employees for a job well done this season! Thanks to our great sponsors: Friendly Floors, Gettel of Charlotte County, WhitCo Insurance Alexia Martin Agency, TIME Realty Services and Dream Salon & Spa.
YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT II
On Aug. 17, Your Chamber’s Got Talent II is back, following Whitney’s triumphant win last year. If you are or know of a talented person in our community, this is the moment to be found! There is no cost to enter and, this year, there will be two winners on the night — one that is totally amateur and one that considers themselves to be semi-professional, giving a fairer platform for all to participate.
Last year’s talent was very varied, from song, comedy, dance, poetry reading and instrumentalists — a fabulous evening’s entertainment. To participate, simply call us at 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the form to complete, which, in turn, will decide running order and on stage needs.
Audience tickets are also now on sale – visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com, click Chamber’s Got Talent and follow the Buy Tickets tab. It’ll surely be another amazing night to remember, when two new stars will be born.
NETWORKING
Our next PG Chamber networking event will be Business Over Breakfast on Wednesday, May 10 starting at 7:15 a.m. Hosted by Parlade, Schaefer and Schortz CPAs, the meeting will take place at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen on the corner of Marion and Sullivan in downtown Punta Gorda. The event is always free to attend for members and potential members. RSVPs are required for catering and space purposes. Please send your RSVP to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com or give us a call at 941-639-3720.
