John Wright

Wright

Our networking lunch last week at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center had a packed house to hear a variety of FEMA departments reporting on the progress they have made in Charlotte County since Ian paid us a visit.

They also painted the picture of what is still ongoing, with the reassurance that they will be with us for the long run, until it appears their assistance is no longer required.


   

John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta

gordachamber.com.

