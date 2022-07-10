Being a part of the Charlotte County Chamber family, there is a full scope of ways to place an even brighter spotlight on your business within Charlotte County and beyond. A good example is our 2023 Community Guide and Business Directory. Through having an advertising presence, your business would be seen thousands of times from the residents and visitors who utilize our guides as their community phone books. Additionally, our guides are placed in heavy traffic areas for easy access. Realtors and neighborhood welcome committees use our guides as a part of their Welcome Packets to new residents due to the valuable content “all things Charlotte County.”
Becoming a Sustaining Partner with our chamber, your business receives recognition and acknowledgement throughout the year at all our functions and events. There are many other benefits your business gains based on the level of commitment. By utilizing our Business Online (weekly e-
newsletter), you would be able to promote and market your business in three different ways. This would be a 52 week mini infomercial to reach 3,000 opted-in subscribers each week.
Of course, we have our three standing networking events each month. All these opportunities are excellent ways to promote your business or special event, meet new chamber members and make long-lasting business connections. You cannot put a greater emphasis on developing business relationships with doing business-to-business with your fellow chamber members.
There are many other ways to strengthen your marketing presence with your Charlotte County Chamber membership. To learn more or would like to become a member of our ever-growing dynamic membership, contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222 or email me directly at
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, July 13, 1:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, July 20, 8–9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: Candidates Forum. Hear from the candidates running in the primary election.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, July 28, 5–7 p.m., at The Daily Sun, 23170 Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards.
Special Event
New Member Orientation (member event): Friday, July 22, 8–9 a.m. Charlotte County Chamber Office, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. This is a great opportunity for our new members to get fully informed the of available benefits to ensure maximum return of their investment.
New Teachers’ Breakfast: Thursday, July 28, 7:30–8:45 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charlotte County Public Schools will be welcoming approximately 200 new teachers. We are looking for our members to sponsor a new teacher. Sponsoring a new teacher is $45. Each sponsor has the opportunity to provide 200 items for the New Teachers’ Goodie Bags. If you would like to sponsor a new teacher, visit our website charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
JB’s Corner Café (one-year anniversary): Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m. at 1533 Rio De Janiero, Suite 1, Punta Gorda. Registration requested.
Bricks & Minifigs (grand opening): Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. at 1700 Tamiami Trail, Unit A-5, Port Charlotte – VIP Sneak Peak for Chamber members and guests at 9:30 a.m. Meet and greet Master Lego contestants. Raffles. Registration requested.
Suncoast One Title & Closings (new Punta Gorda location): Tuesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. at 103 W. Marion Ave., Suite 101, Punta Gorda. Registration requested.
