Being a part of the Charlotte County Chamber family, there is a full scope of ways to place an even brighter spotlight on your business within Charlotte County and beyond.
A good example is our 2024 Community Guide and Business Directory. Through having an advertising presence, your business would be seen thousands of times from residents and visitors who utilize our guides as their community phone books.
Additionally, our guides are placed in heavy traffic areas for easy access. Realtors and neighborhood welcome committees use our guides as a part of their Welcome Packets to new residents due to the valuable content “all things Charlotte County.”
Becoming a Sustaining Partner with our chamber, your business receives recognition and acknowledgement throughout the year at all our functions and events. There are many other benefits your business gains based on our improved level of commitment starting this year.
Very soon, our Leadership Charlotte Class of 2024 applications will be available. This is a very unique opportunity to get a one-of-a-kind education on how Charlotte County operates. In addition, you will make strong life-long connections. Of course, we have our three standing networking events each month. All these opportunities are excellent ways to promote your business or special event, meet new chamber members and make long-lasting business connections.
You cannot put a greater emphasis on developing business relationships with doing business-to-business with your fellow chamber members. By utilizing our Business Online (weekly e-newsletter), you would be able to promote and market your business in three different ways. This would be a 52 week mini infomercial to reach 3,000 opted-in subscribers each week.
There are many other ways to strengthen your marketing presence with your Charlotte County Chamber membership. To learn more or would like to become a member of our ever-growing dynamic membership, contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222 or email me directly at bwhite@charlottecountychamber.org
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event): 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar & Grill, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8–9 a.m., Wednesday, May 17 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: Hotwire Communications. Program: Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, presented by Annette Bales, Executive Director of Sales, Services & Experience. Quarterly New Member Orientation immediately following our program. Come on out and get informed about the amazing world class resort, opening in the fall. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5–7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at Lake Michigan Credit Union, 2120 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Community Resource Network Port Charlotte (grand opening): 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 531 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (ribbon-cutting to take place at 5:30 p.m.). Entertainment, refreshments, giveaways and tours. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Granny Nannies (15-year anniversary celebration): 5:30–7 p.m., Friday, May 12, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda (Visual Arts Center). Registration is requested to make proper arrangements via our website.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
