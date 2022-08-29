Tomorrow is Alexia Martin’s last official day as chair of our Board of Directors.
As is nearly always the case, her year has sped by. Sitting at the head of the table at her last board meeting last week was a bittersweet experience, as she passes her role to Cherie George of Gettel of Charlotte County.
Alexia leaves her legacy of professionalism, responsibility and assuredness. She has represented herself with aplomb. She is so very well respected by her peers and all who have worked with her, to better the business community of our area.
We know she is not leaving, as she remains to Chair our Government Affairs Committee, but it would be remiss not to celebrate tomorrow, by simply saying THANK YOU from a very grateful staff and membership.
When the 2023 Visitors and Members Guide hits the streets this December, it will be bigger and better than ever.
With a distribution of 40,000, it is prominently displayed at the Punta Gorda Airport (we restock twice a week!) and it has high visibility at local events, real estate offices, area businesses and throughout the community.
The guide is also available 24/7 as a flipbook on puntagordachamber.com. Chamber members can reserve their ad space now and save 15% until Sept. 2.
There is no better time to join the Punta Gorda Chamber for the added exposure! Call today, 941-639-3720. Rates are highly competitive and, with a 40,000 (yes, 40,000) distribution, this is a guaranteed way to drum up extra business exposure.
According to industry standards, this type of book is read by 2.5 people per copy. Looking to reach over 100,000 people? We can help you.
ALMOST TIME TO CELEBRATE
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
On this night, our Business of the Year awards will be handed out. The selection process has started and the committee will select from a great list of finalists. This will also be the night we say “adieu” to Alexia Martin as Chair and welcome the new board, headed by Cherie George.
MEMBER EVENTS
Our next networking gathering will be Wednesday, Sept. 14 for our Business Over Breakfast, hosted by WhitCo Insurance, at the Isles Yacht Club, starting at 7:15 a.m. Come meet fellow business leaders, spread the word about your business and events and do a whole lot of socializing. This meeting will also be an opportunity to meet the two candidates for District 2 Punta Gorda City Council, Bill Dryburgh and Rachel Keesling. RSVP to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com by noon on Sept. 12. There is no cost for members or potential new members to attend.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com. Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.