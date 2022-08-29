Tomorrow is Alexia Martin’s last official day as chair of our Board of Directors.

As is nearly always the case, her year has sped by. Sitting at the head of the table at her last board meeting last week was a bittersweet experience, as she passes her role to Cherie George of Gettel of Charlotte County.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

