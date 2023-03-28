John Wright

Wright

As Easter approaches, we usually start to see some of our seasonal visitors returning home. Thank you for spending time with us. We appreciate you very much and look forward to seeing you again soon. Safe travels and keep yourself in the loop with our area by signing up for our weekly e-newsletter. Simply send your email to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and we’ll add you, so that you can receive our weekly updates.

As I am sure you have seen for yourselves, we are making great strides in getting our businesses back to pre-Ian activity. Nino’s Bakery has informed us that they are soon to re-open, after suffering catastrophic damage at their location on Cooper Street extension. They hope to fully re-open by May 1, but check their social media platforms for any changes in status.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-

chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments