As Easter approaches, we usually start to see some of our seasonal visitors returning home. Thank you for spending time with us. We appreciate you very much and look forward to seeing you again soon.
As I am sure you have seen for yourselves, we are making great strides in getting our businesses back to pre-Ian activity. Nino’s Bakery has informed us that they are soon to re-open, after suffering catastrophic damage at their location on Cooper Street extension. They hope to fully re-open by May 1, but check their social media platforms for any changes in status.
With the re-opening of some key downtown retail shops, the Downtown Merchants committee is re-organizing itself once again to discuss what activities can be created this summer to get our third Thursdays back on track. Watch this space for more details as they become available.
CANS FOR GOOD’ ENDS FRIDAY
Until this coming Friday at 4 p.m., the PG Chamber is receiving empty aluminum cans in the name of Valeria, daughter of one of our great members: Dariella Parra Silvy of Avant Construction. These cans will be collected and delivered to the Peace River Wildlife Center for conversion into cash for the animals.
Please collect your washed cans and drop them off as often as you can throughout the month, so Valeria can reach her goal for “Cans for Good.” This is a great way to recycle and help a valued non-profit and attraction in our own community. We are open for delivery Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT
On Aug. 17, Your Chamber’s Got Talent II is back, following Whitney’s triumphant win last year. If you are or know of a talented person in our community, this is the moment to be found! There is no cost to enter and, this year, there will be two winners on the night – one that is totally amateur and one that considers themselves to be semi-professional, giving a fairer platform for all to participate.
Last year’s talent varied from song, comedy, dance, poetry reading and instrumentalists – a fabulous evening’s entertainment. To participate, simply call us on 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the form to complete, which, in turn, will decide running order and on stage needs.
Audience tickets are also now on sale – visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com, click Chamber’s Got Talent and follow the Buy Tickets tab. It’ll surely be another amazing night to remember, when two new stars will be born.
OTHER EVENTS
Through April 2, if you get a chance, go see “ Murder on the Orient Express” presented by the Charlotte Players. Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery is always a great crowd pleaser. Tickets can be purchased at www.charlotteplayers.org.RIBBON CUTTINGS
Please join us tomorrow evening at 5:30 p.m. as we welcome Serenity Spa and Boutique to the Chamber family, as we conduct their ribbon cutting. All are invited to attend at their location: 318 Tamiami Trail, Unit 113, Punta Gorda. It is always a pleasure to welcome a new business, get to see their offerings and to meet the new owners.
The following day, Thursday, March 30, we visit Rossman Realty, located at 1777 Tamiami Trail 304, Port Charlotte, to conduct their ribbon cutting.
NETWORKING
Our next PG Chamber networking event will be Wednesday, April 12 for Business Over Breakfast. The meeting will be held at the Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. It is free to attend as a member or potential new member. Simply RSVP to 941-639-3720. We’ll get an update on the library and its activities, an update from the Charlotte Players and the Gilstad Literacy Foundation as well as an expert from Beane Atkinson Financial Services, who’ll be addressing the best ways to navigate current volatile market activity.
