I would like to take a moment to thank the Friends of the Punta Gorda library for hosting a marvelous Business over Breakfast last week. A very full house enjoyed learning all about the Punta Gorda library and the services that the “Friends” provide to support the library’s activities.
If you have not yet visited the new location, please put it on your “to do list.” They offer so very much to the community. We were particularly honored to visit the Mary Knowlton Teen Space, named in honor of Mary and remembering her as I am sure she would love to be remembered. Taken from us so tragically almost seven years ago, I did feel her presence guiding over us that day.
Thank you, Friends of the Library, for the invite and the opportunity to bring so many businesses to your doors at an early hour of the morning to realize what you do and have to offer. So many new members and fresh faces were there and we were very excited to welcome you. Thank you also to Beane, Atkinson Financial Services for their input on “how to navigate the current volatility of the stock market”.
YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT II
On Aug. 17, Your Chamber’s Got Talent II is back, following Whitney’s triumphant win last year. If you are or know of a talented person in our community, this is the moment to be found! There is no cost to enter and, this year, there will be two winners on the night – one that is totally amateur and one that considers themselves to be semi-professional, giving a fairer platform for all to participate.
Last year’s talent was very varied, from song, comedy, dance, poetry reading and instrumentalists – a fabulous evening’s entertainment. To participate, simply call us on 941-639-3720 and we’ll get you the form to complete, which, in turn, will decide running order and on stage needs.
Audience tickets are also now on sale – visit the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com, click Chamber’s Got Talent and follow the Buy Tickets tab. It’ll surely be another amazing night to remember, when two new stars will be born.
NETWORKING
Our next PG Chamber networking event will be our After Hours tonight (April 18 at 5:30 p.m.) at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, sponsored by Gettel Automotive of Charlotte County. We shall be presenting a showcase of a variety of members who have recently joined us. Each will have a booth to welcome our membership and to interact with each other. To attend this event is free, but an RSVP is requested by 2 p.m. today.
Lunch on April 26 will include a presentation by FEMA on their latest programs to support post-Ian recovery and to highlight what has been achieved so far and what we might expect in the coming months from them. Lunch is $20 and must be paid in advance by calling 941-639-3720.
Check out www.puntagordachamber.com and join us on our June 17 outing to Top Golf for our annual golf tournee, now with a new twist!
