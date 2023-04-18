John Wright

Wright

I would like to take a moment to thank the Friends of the Punta Gorda library for hosting a marvelous Business over Breakfast last week. A very full house enjoyed learning all about the Punta Gorda library and the services that the “Friends” provide to support the library’s activities.

If you have not yet visited the new location, please put it on your “to do list.” They offer so very much to the community. We were particularly honored to visit the Mary Knowlton Teen Space, named in honor of Mary and remembering her as I am sure she would love to be remembered. Taken from us so tragically almost seven years ago, I did feel her presence guiding over us that day.


   

John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagordachamber.com.

