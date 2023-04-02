As I’m sitting here in my office, searching for words of wisdom for my article, an overabundance of thanks and appreciation came to mind. It has been an amazing and positive transition over the past couple of years here at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Our day-to-day activity seems to be never ending, like in many other businesses. In all successful businesses/organizations, it takes a village to achieve accomplished goals and key initiatives.
First and foremost, I’d like to covey my thanks and internal appreciation to our 1,000-plus membership. From our members who have joined us this month, to our members who have been with us for 50-plus years. Their continue commitment, engagement and support is second to none! To our Sustaining Partners, they are an intricate part of our fiber with their elevated commitment not only our organization, but to the greater good to our community.
To our dedicated Board of Directors, it is truly an understatement to be extremely fortunate to have their leadership, guidance, and direction. They are available to me at a moment’s notice to ensure the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is strategically positioned to be the leading business membership organization in the region. Last by certainly not least, my dedicated staff rocks the house! Special thanks to Ruth Uzonyi, finance director; Janet Caffee, information and customer service manager; and Jami Joannes, director of business development.
It is with a very heart-felt “Thank you” to you all!
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event) – 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration and meal selection required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event) – 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase/New Member Introductions. What a great way to kick off the morning by meeting so many new members and building new connections. Come on out and show your support for our new members.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, Brookdale Port Charlotte, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Total Gastroenterology – 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 3390 Tamiami Trail, Suite 101, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks and facility tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
VIPcare Punta Gorda – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 3941 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3175, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and facility tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Parrot Outreach – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 1205 Elizabeth St., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Home Star Storage (grand opening) – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 18505 Paulson Dr., Port Charlotte. Food, refreshments, and tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
