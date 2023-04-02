As I’m sitting here in my office, searching for words of wisdom for my article, an overabundance of thanks and appreciation came to mind. It has been an amazing and positive transition over the past couple of years here at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Our day-to-day activity seems to be never ending, like in many other businesses. In all successful businesses/organizations, it takes a village to achieve accomplished goals and key initiatives.

First and foremost, I’d like to covey my thanks and internal appreciation to our 1,000-plus membership. From our members who have joined us this month, to our members who have been with us for 50-plus years. Their continue commitment, engagement and support is second to none! To our Sustaining Partners, they are an intricate part of our fiber with their elevated commitment not only our organization, but to the greater good to our community.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments