Small business representatives … heck, large ones too, for that matter … are invited to a “Boost with Facebook” training and networking session in partnership with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Cultural Center
According to Laura, the pleasant young lady who called me, the Facebook team will make stops in Orlando, Port Charlotte, and Homestead to help small businesses discover new ways to grow and to learn digital skills. Participants will be provided free in-person training and advice from Facebook and business experts about how to help their small businesses, their community — and their careers.
Laura explained that Congressman Greg Steube will be attendance to kick things off for what is sure to be a unique opportunity. The “Boost with Facebook” team conducted 70 of these events across the U.S and Canada last year. According to their, ummm, Facebook page, “economic growth starts with people. As more people and businesses connect with each other, that translates to real impact for their communities and local economy. As new opportunities are created, people are increasingly seeking the skills to enable them to grow their business and compete for jobs.”
It’s explained that “Boost with Facebook” is a suite of tools and training programs to help small businesses grow and to equip more people with the digital skills they need to compete in the digital economy. The equation is that when small businesses grow and hire, our communities benefit.
Don’t wait! To register for this event go to bwfportcharlotte.splashthat.com/
Chamber member events
The very impressive high school juniors in our Leadership Charlotte program will be learning all about the local economy today, and then will assist with a couple nonprofit organization later in the week. They are such an amazing group.
On Tuesday morning our executive committee will meet. Later that afternoon a cutting of the ceremonial ribbon will take place for Hope Family Adult Day Care and Activity Center at 5:30 p.m. They are located at 204 East McKenzie Street, Suite 204A, in Punta Gorda.
Wednesday will be a fun morning as chamber members far and wide converge at Charlotte Sports Park for Breakfast with the Rays at 8 a.m. This will be instead of our typical Third Wednesday Coffee. It’s nice to change things up a little bit, throw folks a little curve ball, and step outside of the box every once in a while. (I know you see what I did there.)
And again, Thursday morning is our “Boost with Facebook” event at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte.
Full confession
So. After the call from Lauren with Facebook, I was quite excited. But then, and I’m not the paranoid type, the more I thought about it the more I wondered if I was falling for a ginormous prank. What if I had become one of those sweet innocent people who get duped by something that sounds too good to be true? What if this was some elaborate hoax to initiate the newbie at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce? Wouldn’t THAT be funny?! Can you imagine the headline?! “New chamber exec falls on her Facebook after 10 weeks” … or some such bizarre Florida woman news story.
I felt much better after speaking with Congressman Steube’s staff. He will be there, it’s a real event, and we were picked because of our long-standing community involvement. It will be a wonderful event and I look forward to seeing many of you there!
Right? RIGHT?
