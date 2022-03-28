Ever been to a networking event and been bored to death? The small talk, the stuffy air between strangers trying to make connections. There’s nothing worse than trying to meet people when you don’t know why you need to meet them in the first place.
It doesn’t have to be that way. Networking can be something far greater and more impactful than just passing around cards and talking about the weather. Networking is important for growing a business, yes, but it’s also important to know people if you want to make an impact on your community.
Any growth in the community is growth for your business as well. Greater involvement shows that you are a more reliable business in the eyes of the public, creating brand loyalty.
Your skills and resources may be invaluable to someone one day and networking will help you be remembered. Trust is important in business. Establishing strength in relationships is critical to the success of your business.
Networking can help you develop that trust and strengthen those relationships with those that you work with.
You may not feel like you know anyone that is helping your cause, but if you can help someone else succeed, you become a valuable contact. You never know, you may need to use some of those contacts one day. So, I can’t stress enough that those events and meetings aren’t useless.
They are a priceless tool you can use to help develop yourself and your business. So get out there, meet some new people, go to our membership events and make those lasting connections. It’s worth it.
Charlotte County Chamber activities:
Networking at Noon (member event): 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1020 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Reservations and meal selection are required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Coffee Sponsor: Southwest Florida Insurance Associates. Guest speaker: Pam Davis, chief of the Punta Gorda Police Department. Registration is requested. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Immediate following our program, we’ll have our quarterly new member orientation 9-9:45 a.m.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Four Points Sheraton/Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration is requested. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Make sure to bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome): Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
GrandCare Assisted Living (new member): 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at 315 Addison Dr., Punta Gorda. Appetizers and beverages provided, as well as facility tours.
Waggles (grand opening): 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at 2686 Tamiami Trail, Unit 3A, Port Charlotte.
Bliss Nail Bar (grand opening): 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at 24430 Sandhill Blvd., Suite 304-305, Punta Gorda.
Eggstra Special: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at 125 Colonial St. SE, Port Charlotte. Nibbles and beverages provided.
SeePort Optometry: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. Food and beverages provided.
Doma: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 110 Sullivan St., Suite 112, Punta Gorda. Food and beverages provided.
Monarch Direct (40th anniversary): 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 1264 Market Circle, Unit 6, Port Charlotte. Music, food trucks, entertainment, and games and prizes. Get ready for a party.
