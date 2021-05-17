In the last seven days, I have been reminded of the incredible work and network that our nonprofit businesses bring to our community.
A recent visit to Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County, at 3082 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, gave us the opportunity to see the wonderful Finders Keepers resale store, filled with a wide variety of items that included designer clothing, furniture and household goods.
It’s the proceeds from the resale store that maintain the “meals’ program that feeds those in need in our community. I was blown away by the variety of quality items and to see how so many people visit the store for collectibles and antiques. The state-of-the-art kitchen impressed us too, as they were in full flow, preparing meals for delivery.
It’s not just shopping at the store that helps the mission. If you have items to donate, you can simply drop them off at the store’s back door location during regular hours or call ahead at 941-625-4343. You can also volunteer to help in either the kitchen or the store. Anyone with retail experience is welcome to visit www.mowofcc.org and get details of how to volunteer.
As several of their delivery drivers are heading north for the summer, they are also in need of people willing to volunteer a few hours to drive for them.
I want to thank their entire crew for doing what they do for the community. Only when you visit and ask, do you really get to see the need that they fulfill, right here in our area.
Then a visit to Gator Wilderness Camp School ensued.
If you have never been out to “camp” and seen for yourself what they do, you might want to plan a trip. Gator Wilderness Camp School is located in eastern Charlotte County, on 250 acres, where they serve adolescent boys that are in need of guidance and support, for a wide variety of issues. It is very hard to describe the work that they do unless you have actually gone there and seen first-hand what an amazing program this is.
Melissa Bergey welcomed our team to the camp and proudly said that over 75% of the boys who graduate from the program go on to lead full and successful lives, that, before hand, would never have been a reality. The boys are learning life and communication skills that help them resolve their issues in a positive way. Melissa’s heart is clearly visible, as she swells with pride, showing the property to visitors. This is the only such camp in the state and it truly brings it home when you hear of local boys entering the 15-month program voluntarily.
COVID-19 really hit hard the fundraising programs that Gator Wilderness Camp School had in place. They are now back to spreading the word and looking for people to visit and get better acquainted with the work the camp does. To schedule a visit, simply call Melissa at 941-639-7722. The camp is located approximately 35 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda, but I can assure you that it is well worth the time to swing by, so please call and schedule your trip.
Another nonprofit that I am always proud to focus on is Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary is still closed to the public, which was one of the primary sources of revenue to pay for the work done to provide food and shelter to abused exotic animals.
COVID has truly played havoc with their fundraising capability. Please visit their website www.octagonwildlife.org to take a virtual tour and stop by the donation page to make a small contribution to ensure the work they do can continue in the same manner as before.
Last week I was proud to EmCee the first Animal Welfare League event since COVID shut their fundraising schedule down. I was particularly proud to meet “Uncle Jess” who works with the animals to correct any potential behavioral issues, caused by previous human mis-dealings, and the on-site vet, whose stellar work has increased the chances of the shelter’s pet population living a great and longer life.
To all those who raised their hands to fund a new ultrasound machine, thank you. All the animals in their care deserve the best we can give them. To donate, volunteer or simply learn about what they do, please visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
To all of our nonprofits, thank you for what you do and keep up your amazing work. We at the PG Chamber are here to help.
Business After Hours will take place tonight, May 18, at the Four Points Hotel, starting at 5:30 p.m., on the patio of the Dockside Grill. Please remember to bring along a small gift or voucher to promote your business.
Then on May 26, we hold our Networking Luncheon at the Village Fish Market starting at noon with networking and lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Our guest speaker will be our very own chair of the board, June Amara, talking about another passion of hers, the Animal Welfare League. Cost to attend the lunch is $20. To RSVP to these events, call 941-639-3720. New members are always welcome, so you can see for yourself what others are talking about.
Our meetings are still restricted to 50 people, due to COVID-19 protocols, until further notice and we do ask for masks to be worn until seated.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
